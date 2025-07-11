Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot, Chepstow and Chester

We have a busy day of flat action on Friday with racing from Ascot, Chepstow and Chester, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.45 Ascot - Hat-trick seeking Orionis and Ghaiyya clash

The Investec Out Of The Ordinary EBF Fillies' Handicap at Ascot is a belter with three hat-trick-seeking fillies among a field of 10.

This is wide open, but Orionis has created a favourable impression winning her last two starts with a bit in hand and must be considered off this two-pound-higher mark. Japanese jockey Mirai Iwata is in the plate seeking a first British success.

Charlie Johnston's Ghaiyya is another who seeks a treble after victories at Thirsk and Chester. This improving filly seems capable of better as she heads up in grade.

Tattycoram drops in class having finished third in Listed company at Goodwood, while Chilli Queen is another worth a mention after she made a winning handicap debut at Kempton in May.

3.10 Ascot - Sea Force and Accentuate contest competitive affair

The Newmark Handicap looks a tricky puzzle to solve with the progressive pair Sea Force and Accentuate headline this competitive contest over a mile.

The William Haggas-trained Sea Force got off the mark at the fourth time of asking at Nottingham and has undergone a gelding operation since then. The form has been franked, and he looks an obvious player for a trainer who won this with Addeybb back in 2017.

Accentuate justified favouritism when comfortably landing a Windsor novice and rates a chief threat as he embarks on handicaps for the first time.

Lakers showed the benefit of a wind and gelding operation when scoring at Newmarket last month, while Nottingham winner Hymnbrook completes the shortlist.

7.55 Chester - In-form Patagonia Girl and Love Beach do battle

Patagonia Girl and Love Beach face off in the feature Moxy Hotels Chester Handicap at Chester.

Charlie Johnston's Patagonia Girl is a filly on the up, having claimed her last two starts including over this course and distance, she must be feared under Andrew Mullen.

James Fanshawe saddles Love Beach who kept on well to see off Mister Winston over a mile at Haydock and this extra distance could suit this lightly raced type.

Of the others, Chartwell Jack dips back in class, while Dream Harder remains competitively handicapped.

Best of the rest

2.35 Ascot -

George Scott's Front Line Fury lines up here, chasing the three-timer and could be a short price to oblige once more.

4.20 Ascot -

A competitive Class Four contest where last-time-out scorers Meblesh and Ride The Thunder look likely types.

4.55 Ascot -

Fast Track Harry, Inishfallen and Sondad headline a tricky six-furlong Handicap, with the latter bidding to land the hat-trick and looked oh so good when impressing over this course and distance on his penultimate start.

7.10 Chepstow -

A trappy contest for the feature of the Chepstow card, where Anthropologist attempts to bounce back to winning ways for Charlie Johnston.

5.55 Chester -

Sir Albert and Champion Island both arrive here off the back of their first successes and hold smart credentials in a small but competitive Handicap in this opening two-year-old heat.

6.55 Chester -

A valuable contest with 12 runners set to go to post, White Crown Star has only been out of the frame in two of his eight starts and looks sure to get competitive once more. Annsar needs to bounce back to form and course winners Mayday Malone, Miami Matrix and Vixey look to follow up.

7.25 Chester -

Aeolian is a half-sister to 7f-1m4f winner Desert Hero, and like her half-brother, represents the King and Queen. Princess Rascal has already established an attractive profile, winning with something to spare last time and there could be more to come from this twice-raced filly.

8.25 Chester -

The top-weight Abbey Heights looks sure to be popular with his prolific profile.