Hollie Doyle: Whistlejacket has July Cup credentials at Newmarket for Aidan O'Brien

Hollie Doyle is in action at York on Saturday with six rides and also gives her verdict on the two big Group races in the July Cup at Newmarket and Ascot's Summer Stakes.

Hughes filly can secure second Listed success

Proven stakes performer Star Of Mehmas is one of six rides on John Smith's Cup Day at York on Saturday - and I'm really looking forward to riding her. Richard Hughes's filly gets into the Listed John Smith's City Walls Stakes (2.35) off a light weight as she takes on older sprinters for the first time.

Jaber Abdullah's speedy three-year-old has achieved valuable black type on each of her three starts since winning the Listed Harry Rosebery Stakes at Ayr on her final outing as a two-year-old. She narrowly failed to win the Listed Westow Stakes over course and distance back in May and only just got pegged back on the climb to the line in the Scurry at Sandown last time, so everything points to another big run here.

Image: Hollie Doyle rides Star Of Mehmas at York, here seen under Billy Loughnane

Big chance on Royal Ascot-placed Samui

I'm also looking forward to linking up with top Irish jumps trainer Gordon Elliott and an outstanding Royal Ascot performer in the Group 3 John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes (3.45) at York.

He saddles the lightly-raced six-year-old Samui (3.45) in the 1m 6f feature on the back of two fantastic placed efforts in the space of four days at the Royal Meeting. Samui defied big odds to finish third to French Master in the Copper Horse Stakes over this trip before going one better in the Queen Alexandra Stakes over 2m 5½f on the final day.

Karl Burke's Al Qareem was second in this last year and looks like he'll be very hard to beat, given his performances in Group company, but Gordon's obviously freshened Samui up and he's a great ride to pick up.

Empire a live outsider in John Smith's Cup

I ride a live outsider in the feature race of the day on The Knavesmire, the £100,000 John Smith's Cup Handicap (3.10).

Soldier's Empire (3.10) may be a 66-1 chance with some bookmakers but Marco Botti's four-year-old is in this race on merit, and I hope he can acquit himself well off an official rating of 101. A winner over 10f in Bahrain in March, he finished only mid-pack in the Royal Hunt Cup last month but will appreciate the return to this distance and is nicely drawn in stall 4 to out-run his long odds.

Palmer filly on appealing mark on Nursery debut

Hugo Palmer has booked me for his speedy filly Miss Piggle in the John Smith's Nursery (4.15).

She won at the first attempt at Southwell in the spring and wasn't disgraced in a Carlisle novice won by Karl Burke's Venetian Sun, who went on to take the Albany at Royal Ascot in such impressive fashion. She may have been in too deep in Listed company at Newmarket last time but clearly has the speed to make an impact on a track like this off an opening handicap rating of just 76.

York winner Churchella back on a tempting mark

Churchella's six wins include one over the extended 2m at York, so there's no question marks over course or distance in the John Smith's Stayers' Handicap (4.45).

Trained by Philip Kirby, she returns 1lb lower than when successful on The Knavesmire just under 12 months ago for previous trainer David O'Meara but will need to improve on her three runs this season so far.

Meanwhile, stall 10 might be an ideal place to be on Ivan Furtado's ALFA WHITEBURD in the John Smith's Sprint Handicap (5.25).

He ran a fine race to finish second for me in a big field from another high gate at this track in May, and although he didn't give his true running at Doncaster last time, a reproduction of that form off just a 2lb higher mark puts him in with a chance of achieving his first turf success.

Whistlejacket has July Cup credentials

The Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup (4.35) at Newmarket on Saturday looks an open renewal, but if the ground doesn't prove too lively for him I do believe Whistlejacket has the credentials to win it.

Image: Hollie Doyle fancies Whistlejacket to go close in the July Cup

Aidan O'Brien's sprinter had no luck in the Commonwealth Cup and now takes on Godolphin's 2024 Guineas winner Notable Speech, who is a fascinating contender dropping back in trip.

I'd also like to see Tom Eaves go well on Kevin Ryan's northern contender Inisherin, who is super talented on his day as he proved when winning last year's Commonwealth Cup and the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes in May.

Cloud to shine in Summer Mile

I'd love to see Haatem win again, following his impressive return to form in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, when he takes his chance in the Group 2 Cornish Orchards Summer Mile (2.22) at Ascot on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

However, Roger Varian's highly-progressive Royal Ascot winner My Cloud can take the transition from handicaps to Pattern company in his stride under Silvestre De Sousa.

He extended his winning streak in the Royal Hunt Cup, travelling so strongly over the same course and distance, and can still rate much better than the 9lb higher rating he takes into this Group 2 contest.