Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trinity College headlines Grand Prix de Paris

We have lots of competitive racing from Southwell as well as Group 1 action from ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.25 ParisLongchamp - Trinity College and Uther seek first Group 1

A small but select field heads to post for the Group One Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp.

Aidan O'Brien fields Royal Ascot winner Trinity College who has been rerouted having missed the German Derby last weekend. He steps up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time and could take plenty of beating if able to set his own pace under Ryan Moore.

Colin Keane heads over to ride Henri-Francois Devin's New Ground. An eye-catching fourth in the Derby at Epsom on his last outing, he has been given plenty of time and should be in the mix.

Uther, who appreciates softer ground, took a Group 3 contest impressively on his penultimate start before disappointing when favourite at Saint-Cloud. He could bounce back with ground to suit.

Frankly Good Cen was not beaten far in the French Derby but has a little bit of ground to find with the O'Brien raider.

6.15 Southwell - Fluorescence and Showering contest feature sprint

The feature on a valuable afternoon at Southwell is the HighBet Wimbledon Sports Welcome Offer Handicap.

Fluorescence, tongue-tied for the first time, scored on her sole all-weather start over six furlongs here before winning at Redcar in May. She followed that with a solid second off one pound lower and makes appeal as she drops in distance.

Showering has shown plenty of ability in four starts, winning twice before finishing midfield on handicap debut at Yarmouth. This race looks easier and he is another who reverts to the minimum trip.

Against The Wind is worth noting if able to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Epsom.

6.50 ParisLongchamp - Unbeaten Sunly steps up in class

Francis-Henri Graffard's filly Sunly takes another step up the ladder in this Group 2 Prix de Malleret.

Unbeaten in three starts this year, she oozed class when seeing off Indalimos in a Group 3 at Chantilly last month and is impossible to oppose under Colin Keane.

Indalimos takes her on again and looks most likely to chase home the selection, while Ed Walker's Qilin Queen is a Listed winner and rates next best.

Best of the rest

6.10 ParisLongchamp - Sibayan steps up in trip and takes on talented stayer Double Major in the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil, with Yashin making the trip over for Michael Bell.

4.05 Southwell - A valuable Class 3 contest with last-time-out winners Hot Cash, Immediate Effect and Tremolo rating as likely contenders.

4.40 Southwell - A competitive fillies' race with top-weight Kitty Furnival topping a deep field with 12 runners.

5.45 Southwell - William Haggas' Golden Handshake represents the King and Queen.