Today on Sky Sports Racing: Four tracks host live action on jam-packed Wednesday

Uttoxeter's feature on a jam-packed Wednesday afternoon sees Northern Bound take on the likes of Jet Smart and Salley Gardens, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.38 Uttoxeter - Veteran Northern Bound faces in-form Jet Smart

A super JAL Roofing Handicap Chase for the Grade sees veteran Northern Bound bid for an 11th career success.

Ben Pauling's 11-year-old scored off 4lbs lower at Worcester in May and will be popular to build on that under Ben Jones.

Jet Smart arrives on the back of a red-hot streak both in point-to-points and back under rules after a comfortable victory at Worcester. Given the way he won, and with the third winning since, he could be tough to beat.

Champion jockey Sean Bowen gets onboard Salley Gardens, who was pulled up on his first outing for Jake Thomas Coulson recently. Stepping slightly down in distance, he enters calculations despite retaining the same mark of 119.

8.30 Ffos Las - Whatsgoingonmarvin bids for a quick-fire treble

All eyes will be on Whatsgoingonmarvin in this Stablesoft Handicap at Ffos Las.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained three-year-old is two wins from two since tackling handicap company after wins at Ayr and Chester. He escapes a penalty for the latter of those wins and should take this on his way to loftier targets.

Respiro Solitario heads the dangers for William Muir and Chris Grassick. Having failed to win in nine starts, he justified favouritism when stepped up in distance at Wolverhampton last month and will hope to go in again under Lewis Edmunds.

Of the others, Honour Whim may outrun his odds under Rossa Ryan having been dropped 2lbs to a mark of 64.

8.40 Yarmouth - Daring Legend and Stardancer headline

Daring Legend and Stardancer headline a trappy-looking Doublebase Handicap at Yarmouth.

Michael Appleby's Daring Legend has finished in the frame on his last five starts including when beaten favourite and just a neck behind Grand Traverse at Doncaster. He must be feared off the same mark here with Mason Paetel claiming 5lb.

Stardancer, one of three three-year-olds in here, showed a good level of form in novice races before finishing third over this distance at Doncaster. That was his first start after a gelding operation and a similar effort will see him go close.

Back over his favoured seven furlongs, Noble Guest will look to be in the mix with the in-form David Egan booked.

Best of the rest

Despite carrying a 6lb penalty, Iwantmytimewithyou will be popular under Hector Crouch for Bath's Wiltshire And Bath Air Ambulance Handicap at 3.50pm. Ed Dunlop's charge steps up in trip after a facile success at Ripon the last day and will take all the beating, despite the presence of David Simcock's Captain Brett.

At Uttoxeter, Alex Chadwick's 5lb claim could prove useful aboard Forget The Way in the Ken Boulton Memorial Handicap Hurdle at 4.08pm. A comfortable winner the last day at Huntingdon, the James Owen-trained eight-year-old carries top weight against Callin Baton Rouge (James Bowen) and Soleil d'Arizona (Harry Skelton) - who both scored on their latest start.

Ffos Las is the venue for the 6.35pm Tax Assist Accountants Llanelli / EBF Maiden Stakes, which sees Carefree - a Wootton Bassett filly by Mythic - take on a plethora of nice-looking debutants. Of those with experience, Harry Charlton's First Time will enter calculations if he can improve after finishing second at Salisbury recently.

A half-sister to Lincoln winner Johan, Desert Treasure - debuting for William Haggas - is of interest in the 6.40pm Diomed EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes before Kaleido goes in search of a maiden win half an hour later.

Across the English channel, the Grand Prix de Vichy (8.15pm) takes centre stage, with Tito Mo Cen and Woodchuck the headline runners.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter, Bath, Yarmouth and Ffos Las - live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday July 16.