Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Havana Hurricane can cause a storm in the Super Sprint at Newbury

Doncaster is the destination for Hollie on Saturday before she flies to France to ride Archie Watson's Tadej in Sunday's Prix Robert Papin - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

In-form Grand out for Doncaster repeat

Grand Traverse put a few issues behind him to win convincingly at Doncaster last month and returns with a big chance of following up in the Play At The Races StableDuel Handicap (8.15) on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Archie Watson's five-year-old, who runs in the colours of Hambleton Racing, travelled strongly to score over this seven furlongs on only his second start back from a long lay-off and has come out of that race in great form.

He's only 1lb higher than when holding favourite Daring Legend, so I'm hopeful he can take this slight step up in grade in his stride on similarly fast ground, though any rain in South Yorkshire wouldn't be a problem for him.

Town Moor debut for promising Castrillo

Archie Watson also sends Belardo colt Castrillo (5.45) to Doncaster for his racecourse debut, and I'm fully expecting him to make a good impression in what looks an ordinary contest.

Despite being bought for just 8,000gns as a yearling, he hails from a speedy family and has been pleasing us in his preparation for the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (5.45).

I rode him in his work last week and he gave me a nice feel. He's a big, immature horse who has a long stride that should be ideally suited to this track.

Galloping test ideal for Blue

My old boss Richard Hannon has booked me for the well-bred Only One Blue in the Skill Step Group Handicap (7.15) at Doncaster.

She's still a maiden after only four starts, but she has some classy staying form in her pedigree and has shown more than enough ability to win off her current mark, despite failing to make an impact on handicap debut at Epsom.

She didn't appear suited by the steady pace that day and may not have handled the track on her first try at a mile and four furlongs, but a good, even gallop on Doncaster's expanses should see her in a much better light.

Earlier on the card, I have my first ever ride for Yorkshire trainer Geoff Harker in the Grace And Dotty Handicap (6.45). Travis heads to Town Moor on the back of a win after holding on for a gritty success over seven furlongs at Thirsk under David Allan. He's only been nudged up 2lb for that success and so remains well treated on his best form.

Tadej deserves place in French Group 2

Archie Watson's likeable colt Tadej deserves his chance in the Group 2 Goffs Prix Robert Papin (4.00) at Chantilly on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Although he's only won a novice, the son of Ardad has run some solid races in defeat, including in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot when he finished a highly-respectable sixth.

The horse that finished second that day, Ed Walker's Do Or Do Not, was behind Tadej in a York novice in May, so his form is solid. He will be taking on only a handful of rivals at the Paris track, where Archie has a good record, so I'm hoping to round off the weekend in style.

Hurricane to storm home in Super Sprint

Royal Ascot winner Havana Hurricane has an obvious chance of scooping another big prize when he lines up for the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes (3.30) at Newbury on Saturday - another race you can enjoy live on Sky Sports Racing.

Image: Hollie Doyle says Havana Hurricane has an 'obvious chance' of backing up his Royal Ascot success

Eve Johnson Houghton's colt was too good for his rivals in the Windsor Castle Stakes, earning him a mark of 100, yet receives weight from lower-rated opponents in this exciting cavalry charge - a race I won three years ago on Eddie's Boy.

At more appealing odds are Karl Burke's Group-placed filly Ali Shuffle and Rod Millman's Listed winner Anthelia, who carries the colours of Eddie's Boy's owners Middleham Park Racing. Both are well treated at the weights and looks nicely drawn too.

Hoping Regional gains deserved success

The ever-reliable Regional ran another super race to be third in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at the Royal meeting, so he must hold every chance of getting his head back in front when he drops in grade for the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes (2.57) at Newbury.

Image: Hollie will be cheering on Regional (left) this weekend

The previously progressive Jarraaf may have found the ground too lively when finishing out of the money in the Wokingham, but he remains unexposed and could well fare better in first-time cheekpieces, even though he's now stepping back into Group 3 company.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft