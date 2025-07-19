Today on Sky Sports Racing: Havana Hurricane headlines Super Sprint from Newbury

Havana Hurricane is the star attraction of a 20-strong Super Sprint field in today's feature - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.30 Newbury - Havana Hurricane and Anthelia feature in Super Sprint

Havana Hurricane heads the market for the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained runner ran out an authoritative winner of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and should take plenty of beating if in the same mood here under Charlie Bishop.

Rod Millman's Anthelia is the chief danger judged on her Listed success at Sandown in May. She wasn't disgraced under a penalty at Newmarket and ran out the winner on her other two starts prior.

Several have each-way chances including Richard Hannon's Raakeb and Karl Burke's Ali Shuffle, with the former runner stepping back to five furlongs from seven.

2.57 Newbury - Elite Status, Kind Of Blue and Regional headline Hackwood field

Last year's winner Elite Status and Regional headline a strong edition of the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes.

Karl Burke saddles Elite Status who produced a career best to land this race last season but is yet to replicate that form and his trainer reaches for first-time cheekpieces. Donning the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid colours, he will be backed to improve with Clifford Lee booked to ride.

Ed Bethell's Regional ran another fine race in defeat when third over five furlongs in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot and will be popular as he reverts to six furlongs under usual pilot Callum Rodriguez.

Champions Sprint hero Kind Of Blue needs to bounce back from a couple of lesser efforts, while Chipchase 1-3 Diligent Harry and Ferrous switch to the grass. With no Godolphin runner in the race, William Buick rides Jarraaf for the Owen Burrows team whilst King's Gamble makes his seasonal return for Ralph Beckett.

1.50 Newbury - Rashabar and Enfjaar lock horns

A fiercely-competitive renewal of this Listed Steventon Stakes sees Rashabar and Enfjaar lock horns.

Brian Meehan's stable star Rashabar was a high-class two-year-old and having chased home Jonquil in the Greenham, he struggled to land a blow In Ireland and at Royal Ascot. He takes on his elders for the first time and should benefit from a drop in grade and step up to ten furlongs.

Enfjaar looks a rock-solid proposition for Roger Varian and Jim Crowley. Fourth in the Wolferton at the Royal meeting, a similar effort would see him in the frame here. Despite being related to the likes of Logician and Suffused, Okeechobee has underwhelmed somewhat since bursting being gelded two years ago. Harry Charlton's charge gets another outing here and would need a run similar to the one that won the Gordon Richards Stakes to go close.

Of the others, Ancient Wisdom is top-rated and has undergone a gelding operation whilst Kieran Shoemark gets aboard Meydaan for the Crisford operation.

Best of the rest

The Reverend opened up an odds-on favourite for the 3.55pm Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap for William Haggas, despite still carrying a top weight of 10-2 following a fifth-placed finish in the Yorvik Handicap. Ludo's Landing is likely to attract support in the run-up to the race, having only been nudged up 2lbs for success at Thirsk the last day.

Back at Newbury, the 2.25pm Back The Super Boost At BetVictor Handicap sees Wild Waves and Queen Alexandra battle it out for Class 2 honours. Later on the card, Cracksman filly Gold Penny - who is a half-sister to Farrh - takes her chance in the Darley EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (4.10pm). Juddmonte's Glistening is likely to be a threat returning from a long break, whilst Wujjood was a nice winner in the Shadwell blue recently.

Richard Fahey's three-year-old Catalyse takes on his elders in the 8.15pm Play At The Races Stableduel Handicap from Doncaster before attention switches stateside to the Grade 1 American Oaks from Saratoga (10.38pm) and Haskell Stakes (10.45pm) from Monmouth Park, which sees Sovereignty return.

Watch Newbury and Doncaster - live on Sky Sports Racing...