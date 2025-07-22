Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Wolverhampton

We have lots of flat action to look forward to on Tuesday with racing from Lingfield and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.45 Lingfield - Frankel colt Gran Descans bids to follow up Doncaster win

Frankel colt Gran Descans seeks to follow up his recent win at Doncaster at the start of the month in today's BetWright Bangers N'Cash Novice Stakes.

Harry Charlton's colt just got the better of the well-backed Klassleader last time out, having finished down the field on debut at Sandown. Oisin Murphy is jocked up for the first time on the three-year-old.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's gelding Port George will be looking to build upon his second-placed finish last time out at Windsor where he outran odds of 50/1. The Golden Horn gelding has the assistance of Hollie Doyle for the first time in his bid for a first career success.

Gnomon aims to record a second career victory but will have to defy top weight for Rossa Ryan and Ralph Beckett. While Potters Marmite is an intriguing contender whose three career runs have all come in National Hunt Flat races and drops four furlongs in trip here.

Captain Robert, Rogue Empire, The Bellhop and the sole three-year-old filly in the race Chloe's Courage make up the field.

4.50 Lingfield - Lady Modena and Spiritualism seek back-to-back success

The In the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Fillies' Handicap at Lingfield on Tuesday features Lady Modena and Spiritualism who are both bidding to record back-to-back successes after their recent victories at Wolverhampton and Wetherby.

Tom Clover's filly Lady Modena is the least exposed of all the runners and got off the mark at the third attempt last time out. Today will be her turf debut and David Egan retains the ride.

Three-year-old filly Spiritualism aims to follow up her recent victory at Wetherby and could take her record to 2-2 since wind surgery in April. The last day she outran her odds of 25/1 to get the better of A Girl Named Ivy by a nose. Hollie Doyle is back on Lemos De Souza's filly having previously won on the filly back in October last year.

Rogue Dancer seeks to get back on track for Jack Jones after a couple of below-par efforts. Before that she recorded back-to-back all-weather successes either side of a winter break.

Sweet Sonata and Toughly bid to go one better than their second-placed efforts last time out while Havana Gila is another one to note for recent dual Royal Ascot-winning trainer, Harry Eustace.

5.22 Lingfield - Trio of last time out winners clash in competitive handicap

A trio of last time out winners head to post in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap which is the final race of the day at Lingfield on Tuesday in what looks to be a very competitive race.

Roman Emperor struck for the first time on turf when winning last time out at Yarmouth for trainer John Ryan, with his only other win coming at Southwell on the all-weather.

Caravaggio gelding Roman Spring recorded his own first career success last time out at Brighton at the 29th attempt for Rachel Cook and John Bridger.

While the more unexposed Up The Anti also recorded her first career success when justifying favouritism at Leicester last month. That run was for Jack Jones however the 3-year-old filly has since moved to Tony Carroll's stable and will be making her stable debut here with Jack Doughty onboard.

David Egan will aim to steer top weight Symbol Of Hope to victory while Dubai Magic, Zaltalla, Mammy and Gary and Josh Moore's gelding Lynwood Lad are others to note.

Best of the rest:

2.15 Lingfield - The consistent Post Rider seeks victory in her first start back from a 341-day break but will need to defy top weight if they are to do so.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Calafiori bids to go one better than his second-placed finish last Tuesday for George Boughey.

9.00 Wolverhampton - Last time out winners Fancy Dancer and Hidden Verse clash in Derek Thompson's final race call.