Jeremy Clarkson: The Hawkstonian being revved up for hurdles campaign with trainer Ben Pauling

Jeremy Clarkson’s horse The Hawstonian is being readied for an “exciting” first season over hurdles by trainer Ben Pauling.

The former Top Gear host made a first venture into the world of racehorse ownership, teaming up with Old Gold Racing to purchase the five-year-old son of Jukebox Jury, named after a brand of beer owned by Clarkson.

After finishing sixth and seventh on his first two starts in bumpers, The Hawkstonian ended his debut season with a good run at Ffos Las behind Kosac d'Oudairies, a smart-looking horse for Jamie Snowden.

Pauling admits the winless start may have 'tested the patience' of Clarkson but is hopeful that will make victory even sweeter when it comes.

"Jeremy [Clarkson] is used to horsepower of a different kind, and one that doesn't have a mind of its own, so his first season as a racing owner may have tested his patience," Pauling said.

"It's great fun to be training for him and all the team are hoping The Hawkstonian will get himself into the winners' enclosure as soon as he possibly can.

Image: Trainer Ben Pauling is hoping to reward Jeremy Clarkson's patience

"We think he's going to make up into a nice jumper, so this upcoming season is an exciting one with him set to go over hurdles. Hurdling is very much the way forward with him.

"The Hawkstonian has been having a lovely summer off the track over at Sally Taylor's. Her team provide some great downtime for the horses on their holidays and I'm looking forward to having him back in the yard in the next week or so."