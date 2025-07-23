Sussex Stakes: William Buick booked for Field Of Gold ride at Goodwood following Colin Keane suspension

William Buick will ride Field Of Gold in next week’s Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Narrowly beaten in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket when partnered by Kieran Shoemark, John and Thady Gosden's three-year-old has made no mistake in two subsequent starts under Juddmonte's retained rider Colin Keane, emulating his sire Kingman with brilliant victories in both the Irish Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

With Keane currently serving a suspension after contravening the whip rules, connections needed to secure a new pilot for Field Of Gold's next appearance - and having revealed Buick was "on the list" of potential riders two weeks ago, he has now been confirmed for the high-profile mount.

Barry Mahon, Juddmonte's European racing manager, told the PA news agency: "I think John and Thady were to talk to William yesterday to confirm his availability and it sounds like they've done that and he's free to ride him, so I'd say that's the plan.

"In fairness, until you get to within a week of the event you don't know what other trainers and jockeys are doing, but obviously William has been able to commit now, which is good.

"He's a top-class rider and rode a Group One winner for us last October on board Kalpana, so it's good to have him on board."

Image: William Buick in his more familiar colours of owners Godolphin

Field Of Gold is set to head a quality Juddmonte team bound for the Sussex Downs, with fellow three-year-olds Cosmic Year and Jonquil also poised for action.

The Harry Charlton-trained Cosmic Year was second to Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas before failing to fire in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, while Andrew Balding's Greenham Stakes winner and French Guineas runner-up Jonquil will step back up in trip after finding the six furlongs of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot too sharp.

Field Of Gold's Lockinge-winning stablemate Lead Artist meanwhile holds a Sussex Stakes entry, but appears unlikely to be on the Goodwood squad.

Image: Cosmic Year is also Goodwood-bound next week

"I'd say Cosmic Year will run in the Thoroughbred Stakes, the Group Three over a mile, at the minute that's the plan," Mahon added.

"Jonquil worked nicely this morning and he's a probable to run in the Lennox over seven (furlongs).

"Lead Artist is in the Sussex, but I'd say he's more likely to wait. He won't run against Field Of Gold I'd imagine, so I'm not sure what the plans are for him at this stage."