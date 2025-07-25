Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot, Chepstow and Uttoxeter

A quality weekend of action kickstarts with racing from Ascot, Chepstow and Uttoxeter, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.25 Ascot - Unbeaten Reciprocated and Tricky Tel clash

A deep renewal of this Listed Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes sees Reciprocated and Tricky Tel clash.

Hugo Palmer saddles Tricky Tel who arrives unbeaten having won both starts at Chester in May. He was forced to miss the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and his trainer is confident he would be in the mix under David Probert.

Karl Burke's Reciprocated is also two from two after wins at Nottingham and Carlisle. The latter was an authoritative display and he rates the chief danger.

Others to mention include A Bit Of Spirit and Time To Turn who are closely matched on Newbury form from last month.

3.35 Ascot - Pinhole drops into handicap company

All eyes will be on Pinhole as he contests this Royal Ascot Winning Breeders' Handicap.

Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old was last seen finishing well beaten in the Queen's Vase and drops in grade as he tackles older company for the first time. Sent off favourite at Ascot, he will be expected to bounce back with first-time cheekpieces to assist.

Dream Harder has been in winning form this summer, while Assail is still lightly raced for his age.

1.30 Uttoxeter - Jentobello bids to go 3-3 on hurdling debut

A competitive start to this eight-race card where Jentobello bids to remain unbeaten in the Boots Opticians Uttoxeter Novices' Hurdle.

Iain Jardine's five-year-old has won both starts in bumpers this season with plenty to spare and he looks an exciting recruit to the jumping game.

Reina Del Mar justified favouritism on his debut for Tim Vaughan at Ffos Las last time and could have more to give on this drop back to two miles.

The penalised Breaking Cover completes the shortlist.

Best of the rest

1.50 Ascot - A nice fillies maiden with Enamorus and Princess Petrol expected to build on promising debuts and newcomers Pacific Mission and Ravishing both hold fascinating credentials first time up.

3.00 Ascot - Class Three with some promising staying types lining up, including Fireblade and Blindedbythelights among seven runners.

4.45 Ascot - Fantasy Obsessor bids to go 3-3 but has work to do to compete with some seasoned campaigners.

Rossa Ryan has a nice book of rides.

7.35 Chepstow - A fair race with Spirit Of The Bay looking for a third course success.