Hollie Doyle blog: Back in action and chasing Goodwood glory on day one with Trueshan and Zgharta

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle, who returns to action following a week on the sidelines with a slight injury, previews her rides on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Tuesday.

Trueshan ready to roll back the years

It's a big ask for my old friend TRUESHAN to roll back the years and win a second Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (3.05) on Tuesday but I've seen enough to believe he can give the young pretenders a run for their money.

I sat on him at Alan King's last week and he felt great. He's nine now but still thinks he's much younger and definitely retains enough ability to run a huge race against the might of Illinois, Scandinavia and French Master.

Alan normally starts Trueshan off in a Listed race but circumstances meant that his first run of the year came in a Group One in France where he shaped well against race-fit rivals.

He also showed in the Group One Prix Royal-Oak at Saint Cloud in the autumn that he can still cut it at the highest level, beaten only a length and a half. He owes us nothing but if the ground doesn't dry out too much he might just give his devoted owners the Singula Partnership another big day out.

Zgharta to build on creditable Royal Ascot run

I'm really sweet on the chances of both fillies I ride for my boss Imad Alsagar including the talented ZGHARTA in the Ridgeview Fillies' Stakes (4.55).

She showed great potential in getting off the mark in a Newmarket maiden in May and ran much better than the form figure suggests in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Andrew Balding's daughter of Ghaiyyath missed the break but made up a lot of ground quite stylishly and went to win her race before just getting tired in the closing stages. Despite being drawn on the wrong side she was beaten little more than three lengths.

I'm confident she will handle Goodwood's undulations and though we don't have the best of draws again in stall 13 she has the ability to overcome that and run another nice race.

Image: Zgharta and Hollie Doyle in winning action at Newmarket

Goodwood specialist must go well

Imad's Blue Point filly ENCHANTING is a Goodwood specialist who must also go well in the Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap (3.45).

She won for the third time there over the flying five furlongs back in May but was so dominant the handicapper raised her 11lb to a lofty mark of 100. Her next outing was the Listed Land O' Burns Fillies' Stakes at Ayr in June when the quicker ground was against her. She ran creditably but is back in calmer waters here.

That triple-digit rating still demands plenty from her but given her aptitude for the downhill dash I'm confident that she, too, can run a big race for me.

Witness Stand ready for step up in class

The HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (2.30) represents a big step up in class for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole's WITNESS STAND, but he's worth his place in this company.

A strong traveller, he only just failed to hold on in a Listed race at Chester earlier this month and returns to a track he won at this time last year for previous trainer Tom Clover.

He's a gelding who appeared to want easy ground earlier in his career but has since run well on sounder surfaces so if conditions dry out it shouldn't pose a problem to him. It's a much stiffer task but I'm looking forward to seeing how he acquits himself.

Image: Witness Stand, under Kieran Shoemark, wins at Goodwood last year

Track simply no problem for Sondheim

SIMPLY SONDHEIM was progressing well after winning a handicap at Epsom last September but then pulled up lame in the November Handicap and looked in need of his comeback run in June.

George Baker's gelding lines up for the 10-furlong Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap (1.20) with a lot to prove but has won at Goodwood so at least the track will play to his strengths.

Andrew Balding's filly MUSICAL ANGEL gives me the impression she still has more to offer so I'm hopeful she can prove me right in the World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap (5.30).

She made a promising start to her career last year before posting two underwhelming efforts earlier this season. Andrew then sent her to Brighton to defy a mark of 69 but she didn't build on that at Chester last time.

I also ride LEGACY ROCK in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (4.20). Dr Newland and Jamie Insole's juvenile showed a lot of speed over seven furlongs on debut at Lingfield and looks well worth the drop back in trip.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.