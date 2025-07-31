Today on Sky Sports Racing: London & The South look to extend Racing League advantage at Wolverhampton

London & The South head into the second week of Racing League action with a slender lead to Team Scotland at the top of the table.

7.15 Wolverhampton - Al Shabab Storm & Willem Twee contest feature

The feature Class 2 Racing League Race 11 Handicap arrives at 7.15pm where Al Shabab Storm and Willem Twee headline.

Marco Botti's Al Shabab Storm (Yorkshire) will top the weights with Jack Nicholls claiming 7lb. Rated 109, this Group 3 winning four-year-old made a fine debut for the yard when third over seven furlongs here in March. He followed that up with a lesser effort at Doncaster and has a little to prove as he drops back in grade.

Willem Twee (East) has a fine all-weather record winning three times including when taking this race last year. He finished an excellent third when last seen at Newcastle in May and must be feared off this mark of 103.

Change Sings is four from seven on the all-weather and he makes obvious appeal for Eve Johnson Houghton and Richard Kingscote. After two successive third-place finishes, Barbapapa is also worthy of a mention as Henry de Bromhead fields a rare runner on the flat with Kieran O'Neill booked.

8.15 Wolverhampton - Consistent pair Mr Swivell & Hickory clash

Mr Swivell & Hickory clash in a competitive-looking Racing League Race 13 Handicap.

Jamie Osborne's Hickory represents reigning champions Wales & The West, and that team need some valuable points after a disappointing first week at Yarmouth. Now a seven-year-old, he showed he retains all his ability when finishing a third in the valuable International Stakes at Ascot on Saturday and looks poised to go close again off the same mark.

The Basher Watts-owned Believe The Storm goes to post for the East here, having not quite lived up to the potential of his Dunstall Park debut victory back in December thus far. He's finished a runner-up the last three times and will be fancied here, despite being nudged up to a mark of 88 by the handicapper.

Mr Swivell has excelled since joining Kevin Philippart De Foy from James Ferguson's yard, winning two of his four starts and finishing runner-up on the other two. He put up a career-best effort when second at Newmarket last month and rates a big player for the East under Daniel Muscutt.

Obelix scored at York on his last run and looks best of the remainder in the Scotland colours.

8.45 Wolverhampton - Last week's winner Andaleep faces Fox Avatar

Week one victor Andaleep bids for another success in the closing Racing League Race 14 Handicap.

Daniel and Claire Kubler saddle Andaleep who recorded his 11th success when claiming the feature 10-furlong handicap for London & The South at Yarmouth last week and should be in the mix in this easier contest.

Fox Avatar ran out a comfortable winner of a Chelmsford handicap 30 days ago and his Frankel gelding remains one to keep on side as he tackles better races this summer.

Shark Hanlon's Penzance is a notable runner for Wales & The West after an encouraging run at Gowran Park on stable debut. He enters calculations having previously been successful on the all-weather earlier this term.

Londoner - who fittingly dons their colours - and Dancing Steve (Ireland) complete a long shortlist.

Best of the rest

The card gets underway with an intriguing Class 4 Racing League Race 8 Handicap, headlined by last-time-out winners Raffles Angel (Wales & The West) and Chuti Manaka (Scotland). Also holding strong claims here for Ireland is The Thames Boatman, who steps back up to six furlongs after two fruitless efforts over five.

The 6.45pm Racing League Race 10 Handicap could be a key race for the Scottish team, with two of their runners boasting strong chances. After an emphatic six-length victory at Newcastle the last day, La Pulga shoulders a 5lb penalty under Paul Mulrennan while Charging Thunder looks to reap the rewards of some consistent runs under 5lb claimer Mason Paetel.

Watch every Racing League contest from Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...