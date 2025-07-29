Trueshan death: Hollie Doyle pays emotional tribute to 'special' horse following fatal injury at Goodwood

An emotional Hollie Doyle paid tribute to her long-time ally Trueshan, after Flat racing lost one of its enduring stars at Goodwood on Tuesday when the hugely popular stayer suffered a fatal injury.

Doyle was riding Alan King's nine-year-old for the fourth time in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, having won it in 2021, with the gelding taking part in the 35th outing of a stellar career, but pulled up sharply at halfway.

Remembering some of their great days together, which brought 11 victories, including three successive triumphs in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on British Champions Day, Doyle told the PA news agency: "I'm just devastated. It couldn't be any worse. He was a special, special horse, I can't think of anything else to say.

"I am gutted. He's been amazing for me, a star, and those memories we have together are some of my very best."

A 16-time winner - three of them coming at Group One level - Trueshan had attracted a following that is unusual for a Flat horse due to his longevity.

Image: Trueshan and Doyle after success in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle

In 2022 he dropped into handicap company to defy one of the highest marks in recent times when winning the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

James Given, the British Horseracing Authority's director of equine welfare, told ITV Racing: "I want to express my sincere condolences to all the connections and anyone associated with the horse, no one is going to feel this more than them.

"He's been a stalwart, he's been a firm friend, he's been everything to them

"What has happened unfortunately is just an accident, mid-race, in a straight line going up a hill. His left-hind pastern broke and left him in a situation that wasn't recoverable from.

"Alan was able to get down there and assess him with the vet and they felt there was no option really but to put him down."