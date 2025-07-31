Hollie Doyle: Spartan Arrow holds strong credentials heading into King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood

Hollie goes in search of her second Group 2 success of the week at the Qatar Goodwood Festival when she partners the speedy Spartan Arrow in Friday's King George Qatar Stakes.

Speedy Spartan has strong King George credentials

Improving sprinter Spartan Arrow puts his growing reputation on the line when he steps into Group 2 company in the King George Qatar Stakes (3.05) at Goodwood on Friday.

My boss Archie Watson has done a fantastic job with this five-year-old, who has finished a close second in the Epsom 'Dash' and won a Listed race in France since being bought for just 17,000 guineas at the autumn sales.

Rated 92 when we got him from the Crisfords, Archie's progressed him to a mark of 107, which entitles him to take his chance against crack sprinters like Big Mojo and Asfoora. It's a big ask, but he's a previous course-and-distance winner who has since confirmed his liking for tearing down a hill with a win at Epsom and that near miss on Derby Day.

Image: Hollie is set to ride Spartan Arrow at Goodwood on Friday

I said after he won in France that he's the fastest horse I've ever ridden, with the exception of the great Bradsell, and the way he fought back in the Prix Hampton shows he has courage to match his speed.

Big Mojo failed by just a neck to win the July Cup, while Aussie mare Asfoora was beaten only a short-head in this last year, so it's going to take a big performance to win, but I'm drawn close to both market principals which I'm happy about.

Being a Sioux Nation, Spartan Arrow is pretty ground versatile too. We didn't think he'd act in loose conditions at Epsom but he was fine, though drying ground on Friday would play to his considerable strengths.

Track form a big plus for Orbit

After winning the Group 2 Lennox Stakes on their Witness Stand on Tuesday, I'm really looking forward to linking up with Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole again in the Howes & Curtis Nursery (4.20) at Goodwood.

Blue Orbit (4.20) has confirmed his liking for this idiosyncratic track having won a maiden here in June, and that's a big plus for a two-year-old.

Prior to that he was second on debut to Tom Dascombe's Italica, who had previously finished third in the Lily Agnes - a significant early-season juvenile race. The son of Starman found the company a bit too hot in the Listed Dragon Stakes on his latest start, but Richard and Jamie wouldn't be pitching him into this competitive race if they didn't think he could hold his own.

He enjoyed the run of the race when he won here, so I'll just ride him where he's comfortable and get him as relaxed as I can. I'd have preferred a higher draw than stall three, but I still hope he can emulate stable companion Witness Stand.

Marathon trip no issue for Vino

Hughie Morrison's Vino Victrix should have no trouble seeing out the extended two miles and four furlongs in the Coral Goodwood Handicap (1.20).

He's 7lbs below his last winning mark, so is certainly well handicapped, but hasn't won since 2022 and has finished down the field in the last two runnings of this marathon contest.

Image: Vino Victrix is set to take his chance

I rode him at Chelmsford last time, but he hated the experience. He just couldn't get himself organised that day but fared much better behind the useful Manxman over two miles here previously, which offers some hope that he can outrun his odds off such a light weight.

Don't write off classy Cosmic

Charlie Appleby's Godolphin colt Opera Ballo is a worthy favourite for the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (1.55), but I wouldn't be surprised to see Cosmic Year bounce back in style.

Harry Charlton's son of Kingman was highly progressive until coming unstuck in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat in Deauville at the beginning of July, when soft ground may have contributed to his downfall.

Before that Cosmic Year had found only Field Of Gold too good in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, so it's dangerous to write him off now he's down in grade. Better ground than he encountered in France looks likely, however, and I can't see why he won't handle the track.

Tom's Treasure can outrun big odds

I can make a good case for my husband Tom Marquand's chances at a potentially big price in the feature handicap of the day on Friday, the £150,000 Coral Golden Mile (2.30).

Tom rides Treasure Time for William Haggas, who goes to Goodwood a fresh horse following just one run so far this season.

That first outing since September was an encouraging fifth in a 1m handicap at Sandown, which should have put him spot on for this. He needs to bring his 'A' game here, but he was progressive last year and could be up to defying a mark of 94 if he gets the breaks.

The ever-reliable Greek Order ran a huge race in the Royal Hunt Cup and performed well at Sandown last time, while Ed Dunlop's Listed Curragh winner Skukusa looks well treated under a penalty, so they must be in the mix too.

Hollie was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft...