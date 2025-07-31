Racing League: Spoils shared as The East take top spot in Week Two

It was all change in Week Two of the Racing League as Charlie Fellowes and The East took the lead after a night of competitive action at Wolverhampton.

The North struck in the opener with all-weather veteran Intervention leading his rivals from start to finish, finding plenty in the straight to score for the 14th time in 104 starts. It was his 29th start at Wolverhampton and he made it one to remember for Mick Appleby, Alistair Rawlinson and connections, showing there's life in the old boy yet, scoring for the sixth time at Dunstall Park.

The home team got on the scoresheet early as Sudden Flight took off in the straight to score for Finley Marsh, Richard Hughes and Team Ireland. Always well placed, he made good progress turning for home and quickened clear of his rivals to bring home the bacon on a big night for Mick Fitzgerald and his team.

With the Joker in play for Team Ireland in the third contest, they needed a big score from Irish raiders Londonofficecallin and Chutzpal but neither could get the better of the Team Scotland pair of Charging Thunder and La Pulga. The former just got the better of his team-mate in a great tussle up the straight to take home 43 points for their team, with Chutzpal earning third-place honours for Mick Fitzgerald and co.

The North took out the feature with the diminutive Stormy Impact coming home strongly to take out a competitive sprint, holding on from both Yorkshire challengers on the run for the line. Having gained Listed honours in Galway in the afternoon, Stormy Impact was completing a valuable double for Richard Fahey with three horses still to run on the evening.

In Race Five Team Yorkshire Manager Leonna Mayor took the initiative with two chances heading the top of the market and played her Joker, a decision that proved to pay dividends, with Hyperchromatic and David Allan running out impressive winners and their team-mate Double Parked taking the third spot. A valuable 80 points which put them right back in the chase.

The East struck gold with Mr Swivell in the next. Having broken well, he was not for catching, quickening clear in the straight and he kept on finding for Danny Muscutt and Kevin Phillipart De Foy to win in emphatic fashion. Shamrock Bay did best of the rest to pick up more points for London & the South and Tilted Kilt got up for the third spot to maintain Scotland's lead at the top.

It took them 14 races but reigning champions Wales & the West recorded their first winner of the series as Silent Age clung on in a thrilling four-way finish to the last at Wolverhampton. Always positioned close to the pace, Ian Williams' charge kicked for home off the turn and looked to have the race comfortably sewn up but was gradually reeled in in the straight and his lead was down to just a nose by the time they hit the line. Immediate Effect and Londoner just missed out but picked up more valuable points for The East and London & the South respectively.

Final table - Week Two

The East - 289

London & The South - 270

Scotland - 259

Yorkshire - 197

Ireland - 178

Wales & The West - 169

The North - 165