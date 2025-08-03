Today on Sky Sports Racing: Crimson Advocate faces January in Prix Rothschild showdown

A quality card from Deauville supplements domestic racing from Chester this afternoon - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Deauville - Prix Rothschild headlines stellar card

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes winner Crimson Advocate returns in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild after her recent gallant third in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Reopposing her is January who was heavily supported in the Falmouth, going off a 6-4 favourite before going down by half a length to Cinderella's Dream. Christophe Soumillon is jocked up as Ryan Moore takes the ride on Garden of Eden in the German Oaks.

Mandanaba looks to be the best representing the home team having been beaten in the Prix de Diane by just under three lengths. She gets the 3-year-old 7lb allowance this time around as the King George winning duo of Mickael Barzalona and Francis-Henri Graffard look set to go back-to-back in a Group 1.

James Fanshawe sends the unexposed Pina Sonata who comes here off the back of two wins at Wolverhampton and Leicester, she has Daniel Muscutt onboard.

3.52 Chester - Celandine looks to claim Queensferry crown

Celandine returned to action in the Group 3 Summer Stakes at York after not been seen since coming fifth of seven in the Cheveley Park at Newmarket in September. The Lowther Stakes winner will strip fitter for that run and comes here with a big chance, given her two-year-old form is working out very well with Time For Sandals franking the Lowther form by winning the Commonwealth Cup.

Kassaya represents Juddmonte and Andrew Balding with PJ McDonald taking the ride. This filly was on an even bigger break than Celandine when she returned on Eclipse day at Sandown having not being seen since she was sent off 7-2f in the 2024 Queen Mary Stakes. She disappointed massively in 12th but should fare better today.

Best of the rest is likely to be Ain't Nobody who disappointed in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last time out. However, the ground went against him that day and he is expected to bounce back under Tom Eaves. Habooba arrives chasing the hat-trick but may find this step up in standard too much.

4.50 Deauville - Balantina fancied to land Group 3 Prix Six Perfections

Albany third Balantina makes her return after outrunning her odds of 40-1 at Royal Ascot in June. Donnacha O'Brien will be hoping he has another Porta Fortuna on the cards having also run in the Albany in her two-year-old campaign and both are owned by the same connections. The form looks super-hot as the winner Venetian Sun has come out and won the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket since and then last Saturday Fitzella won the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot.

Secret Hideaway won the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York in May and would have went to Royal Ascot with high expectations, but it never happened for her in the Queen Mary as she was a distant 15th. She can be forgiven though and comes here with a big chance if she repeats her York form.

Francis-Henri Graffard saddles the Saint-Cloud winner Narissa, who bolted up by eight lengths on her only start and she really could be anything!