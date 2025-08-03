Fallen Angel a Group One winner again in Prix Rothschild

Karl Burke was thrilled to see Fallen Angel join elite company when showing plenty of fight to edge out January and claim the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

It was January who would prove the biggest challenger and as Fallen Angel began to tussle with her Ballydoyle rival it appeared Christophe Soumillon had gained the advantage aboard the Falmouth Stakes runner-up.

However, Fallen Angel would not lie down and showed the toughness that has been a hallmark of her career to wrestle back supremacy and register a neck verdict in the nick of time.

It was the first time she had tasted success in the colours of owners Wathnan Racing but by adding a third success at the highest level she joins Laurens by winning top races in three successive seasons for their Middleham-based trainer.

Burke said: "She's a great filly and she is now a Group One winner at two, three and four like Laurens and I think it's a great achievement to have trained two good fillies like that.

"I was a little bit surprised that James Doyle didn't go for her (over Crimson Advocate) and I did tell him she had been working great since Ascot, in particular in the last couple of work mornings.

"We put cheekpieces on her today because she's a little bit older now and has been going up and down the gallop at Middleham for a few years now and her work was just getting that little bit lacklustre.

"But a couple of occasions we'd worked her with the sheepskins on and she's really worked well and even without them on her work has stepped forward so I was delighted she was able to show it on the track.

"The ground was definitely better for her today and Ascot was too quick for her. If you watch the replay, she travelled on it, but when she was asked to quicken coming round the bend her head was coming up and it was only the last 100 yards that she relented to go forwards again.

"She's not ungenuine and tried her hardest then, but she just wants that little bit of juice in the ground really.

"We went over there, and without sounding overconfident, we were pretty bullish she would run well and she has proved she's still got plenty of talent. She's very tough and she's now got another Group One in the bag."

It could prove a case of unfinished business wherever Fallen Angel makes her next start, with Burke mentioning both a quick return to France for the Prix Jean Romanet on August 24 and Leopardstown's Coolmore America "Justify" Matron Stakes (September 13) as possible options.

A repeat visit to Deauville would see the four-year-old make just her second start at 10 furlongs having tried the trip for the first time when narrowly beaten in the Prix de l'Opera last October.

Meanwhile, Fallen Angel found just Porta Fortuna too strong in the Matron 12 months ago and remaining at a mile for another trip to Dublin would provide the opportunity to correct the record in the Irish capital.

"She's in the Prix Jean Romanet back at Deauville in three week's time and the Leopardstown race would also be high on the agenda," continued Burke.

"I'm not sure yet and I'll sit down and have a chat with Danny, James and Richard Brown and the Wathnan team and we'll make a plan.

"We think she will stay a mile and a quarter but she's obviously still got the speed for a mile so we will just have to do what is best for her at the time."