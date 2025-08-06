Racing League manager's blog: Leaders The East making 'statement of intent' on week three at Chepstow

The East's boss Charlie Fellowes has genuine Racing League title aspirations after sending out a "statement of intent" ahead of week three at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday.

Joker a game changer at Wolverhampton

After finishing empty-handed at our 'home' fixture at Yarmouth on week one it was hugely satisfying to storm to the top of the table with a grandstand finish at Wolverhampton last week.

Danny Muscutt's win in the penultimate race on Kevin Philippart de Foy's favourite Mr Swivell put some much-needed points on the board but my decision to play my Joker in the last race proved a game changer.

Even though Sir Mark Prescott's Immediate Effect was agonisingly denied, the double points we accumulated for his performance and Fox Avatar's fifth-place finish were enough to see us leapfrog Matt Chapman's London & The South.

Now we're on top we've got to work even harder to stay there at a fixture that historically we've struggled at. I've already used both my Jokers so there will be no prospect of double points on Jamie Osborne's home patch as he attempts to claw his reigning champions Wales and The West back into contention after falling out of the gates.

We've given ourselves every chance, however, with a maximum 14 runners across the seven races which I think sends out a big statement of intent to our rivals. I've been strategic in putting together my team specifically to bolster our chances at this fixture and couldn't be happier with our entries.

If we can get through this round and next week at Windsor - another fixture we have struggled at - with a reasonable points return I really do believe this could be the year The East reigns victorious.

Image: Racing League standings after two weeks

Hoping local trainers have the edge at Chepstow

I'm particularly excited to have that excellent training 'combo' of Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole on board following their tremendous success in the Lennox Stakes at last week's Qatar Goodwood Festival with Witness Stand. They train relatively close to Chepstow in Worcestershire and have convinced me to run both GREAT BLASKET (6.00) and DIAMONDONTHEHILL (5.30).

Great Blasket won at the track in June before following up in a better race at Sandown Park just last week and gets in without a penalty as that was restricted to apprentice riders. That means he's 5lb well in according to his revised rating so he's sure to run well. What a pity I've used up my Jokers!

Dave Evans, who is based in Wales, of course, was another trainer I was keen to sign up as he has such an excellent record at Chepstow. His ULTRAMARINE won back-to-back races over seven furlongs there earlier in the summer and strengthens our cause in the 7.00 over the same trip.

Joining Ultramarine in that heat is my own JERSEY MAVERICK who I'm hoping can supplement his latest win at Epsom in the safe hands of Callum Shepherd, who takes his first rides for The East this season and is in for what could be a productive night with six chances.

Jersey ran out an easy winner at the Surrey track and having also coped well at Brighton I'm expecting him to be at home on the undulations. The handicapper's put him up 10lb for that breakthrough success but I was keen to let him take his chance in this better race as he's really blossomed.

Image: Charlie Fellowes will be watching on from Portugal this week

Kevin Philippart de Foy's VAFORTINO must give lumps of weight to his rivals in the £75,000 feature at 6.30 but he is the proverbial Group horse in a handicap off a rating of 106. A dual Listed winner, he was second in the Group Two City Of York Stakes a year ago and is joined by Stan Moore's BRIAN, himself boasting Pattern form after finishing fourth in the Group Three Commonwealth Cup Trial in the spring.

I had such a strong hand in that race at entry stage that I couldn't even accommodate the excellent Roger Varian, who was keen to run one of his. Roger's a top man and accepted my decision without question which demonstrates the team spirit we have in our ranks.

Partnering Vafortino is the excellent Danny Muscutt who is second only to Richard Kingscote in the battle to become the Racing League's top jockey. Danny's been busy in the opening two weeks so I don't want him to use up his permitted number of rides too quickly. He will only be in action three times but Vafortino, Ultramarine and especially his boss James Fanshawe's SALAMANCA CITY (8.30) are all capable of keeping his name in lights.

Another trainer who has been a star for me is my Newmarket neighbour Stuart Williams. He has four runners on the night including the prolific CROWD QUAKE, who has won five of his last seven starts and should give Marco Ghiani a great ride in the finale at 8.30. I'm delighted to have Marco as my latest addition to the team as he can do those crucial light weights.

I'm also hopeful that Stuart's ultra-consistent sprinter EXISTENT can put some vital points on the board in the five-furlong dash (7.00), along with Harry Eustace's reliable ANCIENT TIMES. Both have strong place claims at the very least and those points can make all the difference.

It wasn't until the penultimate race at Wolverhampton last week that we had a winner but our horses had been running so well that we were in a strong enough position to capitalise once we did.

Unfortunately, I won't be shouting instructions from the sidelines at Chepstow as I'm stealing a much-needed break with my family in Portugal but all the hard work has been done and everyone knows their job. Needless to say I'll be watching from afar, hoping we can build on such an excellent start as we reach the halfway stage.

Charlie Fellowes was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft