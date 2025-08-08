Shergar Cup best bets from the Weekend Winners team as Hollie Doyle, Robbie Dolan and Hugh Bowman feature

The Shergar Cup returns at Ascot this Saturday and the Weekend Winners team are reunited as they select their best bets for the unique meeting.

This year sees a slight change for the team-based competition, with team Asia replacing the Ladies team as they take on Great Britain and Ireland, Europe and the Rest of the World.

It is a typically competitive card with star names aplenty in the saddle, including Hollie Doyle, Ryusei Sakai, Hugh Bowman and Robbie Dolan.

At The Races' Declan Rix…

"My NAP is going to be UP THE PACE in the Sprint (3.20) in first-time cheekpieces.

"He's a course-and-distance winner and I think this race sets up really well for him because he's drawn close to the speed.

"The favourite looks to have an awful draw so I'm hopeful he'll go really close."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jason Weaver caught up with Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Robbie Dolan ahead of his participation in the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday

Sam Boswell of BetVictor…

"I'm heading to the Mile (4.30) for my NAP at the end of the card. I think URBAN LION can get the job done.

"It's a competitive market but his Royal Ascot form is strong and the fact we haven't seen this horse for a little while is interesting."

Host Kate Tracey…

"My NAP is going to be MDAWI in the Shergar Cup Classic (3.55).

"What we know about the Johnston horses is you can chance them to bounce back on their next start after a disappointment.

"He won three starts ago and showed loads of guts on that occasion. He posted an even better effort when second at Goodwood. It wasn't so good last time out back at Goodwood but that was after a two-day turn around.

"At 9/2, I'm willing to chance him again."