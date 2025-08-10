Sajir shines for Oisín Murphy and Andre Fabre in Prix Maurice de Gheest

Sajir excelled at Deauville to give master trainer Andre Fabre a first success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

James Doyle had attempted to keep things simple by sending his mount forward, but a furlong from home the challengers were gathering on either side with the eye drawn to Oisín Murphy aboard Sajir.

Lazzat could soon give no more and it was left to Sajir to surge to glory, with Francis-Henri Graffard's Prix Jean Prat winner Woodshauna unable to close the deficit despite also finishing strongly to take second. Lazzat would finish an honourable third.

Fabre said: "This is the first time I've had him 100 per cent, he was in great condition.

"Prince Faisal is a great breeder, a great owner and a great person."

The son of Prince Faisal's Make Believe now looks set for an appearance at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend, with Fabre adding: "Obviously, like his father, the Prix de la Foret will be his path."

It was Murphy's third Group One win of the year after Lead Artist's Lockinge win and striking aboard Tornado Alert in Germany recently.

He was delighted to make a successful visit to the Normandy coast to reclaim the mount on Sajir and said: ""He was brilliant today. Andre had him spot on and he travelled beautifully for me.

"He relaxed very well. I was a little bit behind but I tried not to get there too soon.

"I think the horse improved 7lb on any form he'd shown before and he delivered.

"Today he switched his leads and powered to the line. The way he bends his knee he feels like a horse that will handle juice. I'm so happy for Prince Faisal."