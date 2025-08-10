Rebel's Romance and Billy Loughnane rock at Grosser Preis von Berlin in Germany

Billy Loughnane registered his first Group One victory when guiding globetrotting superstar Rebel’s Romance to the Westminster 135th Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten on Sunday.

Keen to keep things simple, Rebel's Romance was up with the pace throughout the early stages, keeping close tabs on Andre Fabre's Junko and when straightening for home he showed his class to bravely hold off the French challenger.

It was in fact a fourth Group One success on German soil for the well-travelled dual Breeders' Cup Turf hero who could return to Del Mar for another crack at the season-ending showpiece, with Coral making him the 5-1 joint second-favourite for a third Stateside victory.

Appleby said: "It's great for Billy, but more importantly great for the horse who keeps sparkling on all continents.

"To have him carry on at the top level is fantastic for Sheikh Mohammed and I see this as a pre-cursor for the Canadian International at Woodbine and then the Breeders' Cup."

Loughnane has ridden eight winners from 12 rides for Appleby this season and it is fitting his first success at the top table comes in Germany, having notched his first Group-race triumph at Cologne in April last year.

It caps a memorable weekend for his teenage pilot who also won the Sweet Solera Stakes in the royal blue of Appleby and Godolphin aboard Dance To The Music at Newmarket on Saturday.

Loughnane told Wettstar: "This is a feeling I can't describe, it's a feeling of ecstasy, what a horse and I'm very lucky to be riding in these colours and riding a horse like this.

"He's a star of a horse and has been going for a good few seasons now. Big thanks go to William Buick and I spoke to him last night and he told me exactly what to do. He's a superstar."