Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor hosts eight-race card

Windsor is our sole venue on Monday evening with eight competitive contests to look forward to, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.00 Windsor - Blue Anthem heads a field of eight in the feature

Billy Loughnane will be hoping for a third victory aboard Blue Anthem in the Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap but he will need to find some improvement having been beaten three and a quarter lengths off this mark last time out.

The top-weight Under The Twilight has hit a rich vein of form recently but a four-pound hike in the weights for her eye-catching second at Glorious Goodwood makes life a lot harder here.

The ownership group The Horsewatchers enjoyed a big handicap success on Saturday in the Great St Wilfird, and will be hoping Sanat can continue their good run of form her here, and the hood is removed today in the hope he will travel better through the early stages.

5.25 Windsor - Sovereign Spell bids to get of the mark

Amo Racing are having a fruitful time of things at the moment, and they will be hoping Sovereign Spell can continue their good from by getting his head in front in the Beumer Novice Stakes. Last seen finishing down the field in the Windsor Castle, he has his sights lowered here and could prove difficult to beat.

Of the others who we have seen so far, your eye is drawn to the David Menusier-trained Arctic Wind who seemed more comfortable over the minimum trip last time and could easily take another step forward.

Newcomers Midnight Pulse and Starlit City are of interest.

6.00 Windsor - Mission Classified and Dazzling Haze clash

Mission Classified has cheekpieces applied for the first time as he looks to make it two on the bounce in the Get Raceday Ready Nursery Handicap. He put up a gutsy display when winning up at Musselburgh last time and an opening mark of 80 looks fair.

Warren Greatrex has had a great run of things since turning his hand to the flat and last time out winner Army Bugler looks a nice, progressive type who shouldn't be too far away.

Dazzling Haze is yet to be out of the first three in her four starts to date and she made a mockery of her opening mark of 71 at Musselburgh a little over a fortnight ago and she may still prove better than her new mark of 80 with Oisin Murphy in the plate for the first time.