Diego Velazquez strikes Group One gold for new owners in Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville

Diego Velazquez held off a late charge from Notable Speech to come out on top in the Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

The bay was running alongside stablemate The Lion In Winter in the Group One, who was joined by Roger Teal's Dancing Gemini in making much of the running throughout the one-mile trip.

Diego Velazquez was always travelling well on the outside, however, and threw down his challenge in the final stages to see off a rapid finish on the inner rail from Charlie Appleby's Notable Speech, who was beaten just a head. Dancing Gemini was a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

"He was always a very good horse, we're over the moon," O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing.

"We thought this race would suit him, he's been working brilliantly. I'm so delighted.

"He's very tough and genuine, he had very good form at two and three and Christophe gave him a brilliant ride."

Of The Lion In Winter, who faded to eventually come home last of all, O'Brien added: "He is green and he wasn't sure of himself in front, maybe he found it a little bit strange."

An emotional Sangster was thrilled at his new acquisition's success, adding: "It means a lot, we're so lucky.

"MV [Magnier, former co-owner] is one of my oldest and greatest friends and when I came to him with the presentation of buying the horse to stand at the National Stud, he was fully supportive.

"We were lucky to buy him and we're even luckier now, that's for sure!

"He's an absolutely gorgeous horse, he's so tough, so genuine. He's a phenomenal mover and to be honest, when he came out of his box you could already see him at the stallion barn at the National Stud.

"I'm a little lost for words to be honest, but I'm so delighted. He deserved to get that Group One today and I'm just so delighted to be involved with him."

Despite defeat Charlie Appleby was still pleased with Notable Speech, who returned to form to an extent having failed to hit the heights of his three-year-old career so far this term.

"You've got to take the positives out of a defeat, he's right back up there with his top form again," the trainer said.

"We'll head to Canada now for the Woodbine Mile and then go back to the Breeders' Cup.

"You're going to be either a hero or a villain with him because of the way you've got to ride him.

"He needs burying, some days you'll get it and some days you won't and today he just had to wait for a stride or two."