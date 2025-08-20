Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts seven races

Worcester is our only domestic venue on Wednesday with a competitive seven-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing...

5.25 Worcester - My Gift To You and Deep Purple clash

A cracking edition of this Chris Coley Big Birthday Year Handicap Chase sees My Gift To You and Deep Purple lock horns.

James Owens saddles My Gift To You who bounced back to form with a narrow success over this course and distance last month and must be feared if the visor has the desired effect again.

Veteran Tiger Orchid has just three-quarters of a length to find with My Gift To You and a bold bid can be expected on these better terms.

Deep Purple could only manage fourth when favourite for the aforementioned contest and remains with plenty of potential over these larger obstacles.

6.30 Worcester - Spartan Times and High Fibre do battle

Spartan Times has been in fine form on the level, winning two of his last three starts, and looks an exciting contender as he switches to hurdling in the Peter Dawson Forget-Me-Not Novices' Hurdle.

The form of his course success in June has taken a few knocks but he is likely to suited by the step up to two and a half miles.

High Fibre has undergone wind surgery since finishing runner-up in a decent Market Rasen handicap hurdle in June and he could have more to offer having only had six starts over jumps.

Service Minimum and Tamarind Bay rate the pick of the remainder.

5.55 Worcester - Hat-trick seeking Mr Le Philosophe features

James Owen has a few decent chances on the card and Mr Le Philosophe looks chief among them in the Ron Hyett Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old has shown improved form since joining this yard, winning at this course, before stepping up in distance to score impressively at Stratford. A seven-pound penalty might not stop him following up.

Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls' Mikhailovich has not been seen since winning on chase debut at Market Rasen 432 days ago and a market watch is encouraged as he reverts to hurdles.

Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen team up with Tropical Speed, who wasn't beaten far when third at Uttoxeter and has claims off this two-pound higher mark.

Best of the rest

6.10 Saratoga - Grade One Jonathan Sheppard Steeplechase where Givemefive makes his US debut and faces the 2023 Galway Hurdle-winner Zarak The Brave.