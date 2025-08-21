Hollie Doyle: Unfancied Spartan Arrow can show up well at York

Our ambassador Hollie Doyle rides her speedy Listed winner Spartan Arrow in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday and has live chances in two valuable handicaps.

Speedy Arrow can out-run Nunthorpe odds

Hambleton Racing's Spartan Arrow has been written off in the betting for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35) at York on Friday but doesn't go there without hope.

Of course it's a huge ask, stepping into a Group 1 for the first time, but he was on an upward trajectory until coming unstuck in the Group 2 King George Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. He just didn't enjoy the dynamics on that loose ground and is much better than he showed.

I said after his Listed win in the Prix Hampton at Chantilly previously that he was the fastest horse I'd ever ridden, with the exception of my great Nunthorpe winner Bradsell, and I stand by that.

Image: Hollie Doyle is set to partner Spartan Arrow once again on Friday

If conditions remain on the fast side, Archie Watson's five-year-old can show up well from a decent draw in stall 15, close to Hambleton's other runner Washington Heights​ who also likes to race prominently.

King George winner Jm Jungle​ will also break near us. John and Sean Quinn's gelding beat us by only half a length in the Epsom Dash back in June but is a much shorter price than my horse on the back of his Goodwood exploits.

Going for Gold with Knights

Knights Gold​ has been a revelation this season for Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland, the trainers I enjoyed Group 2 success for at Goodwood on Lennox Stakes winner Witness Stand.

Their admirable three-year-old reappears in the Sky Bet Mile Handicap (5.20)​ on Friday off a light weight and has the ability to acquit himself well against this calibre of opposition.

His form going into the race is impressive - a Class 3 win on the round mile at Ascot in July followed by a staying on third in heavy ground at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last time.

He promises to be even more effective back on a sounder surface and is nicely drawn in stall seven so it would be great to keep the good run going for Jamie and Richard after building up a 23 per cent strike rate for the stable this year.

Chillingham can come back from the cold

Returning to the scene of his good course and distance performance in June, Ed Bethell's Chillingham​ can give me a good ride in the opening Sky Bet Handicap (1.50)​ on Friday.

Image: Chillingham (centre) is set to go to post at York

He was awarded the Queen Mother's Cup in the stewards' room and returns to the Knavesmire for his young Yorkshire-based trainer off just a 2lb higher mark in this 12-furlong feature.

Chillingham proved again what a talented horse he is when chasing home Not So Sleepy in a hot handicap at Newbury last autumn following a placed effort over this course and distance at the Dante Festival. Well drawn, I'm hopeful he can get back on track after a lesser effort last time.

Hoping to see Tom win the Gimcrack

I'd love to see my husband Tom Marquand win the big two-year-old race of the day, the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00)​ on likely favourite Do Or Do Not​.

Ed Walker's colt is still a maiden after five starts but has made the frame for Tom in a trio of Group 2s, starting with the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and then the July Stakes at Newmarket and the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

With cheekpieces added this time, he certainly deserves to get his head in front and sets the standard off a mark of 105 in what doesn't look the hottest renewal.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft