Racing League: London & The South close in on title after successful trip to Newcastle

Matt Chapman's London & The South team moved within touching distance of their maiden Racing League crown after another successful round of races, this time at Newcastle.

Team Scotland got off to a flyer on Tyneside when Sax Appeal showed a very game attitude to claim the spoils under 5lb claimer Archie Young. With Synergism (East) and Zealandia (Wales & The West) threatening to get upsides Charlie Johnston's charge, he found an extra gear to power on all the way to the line, much to the delight of team captain Alex Steedman.

Team Ireland recorded arguably the most impressive winner of the night in race two, when Circus Of Rome blew away all his rivals in the hands of Finley Marsh. Sat prominently with a plethora of rivals in situ a furlong and a half from home, Hughes' charge shot forward in eyecatching fashion to extend away in the final strides.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing afterwards, the handler said: "We spotted this race and thought it was a perfect race to start him off again. We knew he would improve from Newbury after a little break and for his next target he'll go to Haydock for a 1m 6f £100,000 race."

The trainer saddles Sayidah Dariyan in Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes and is confident his filly will run a big race in the day three feature on the Knavesmire.

He said: "I can't wait for her to run. We've got a nice draw and have got Ryan Moore on, which really helps. She's a live one, for sure."

In race three, Richard Kingscote ended his Racing League campaign with victory aboard London & The South's Bragbor - with the points total doubled to 50 following Chapman's effective placement of the joker card. Kingscote ends his Racing League season on 299 points, boasting a sizeable advantage to nearest rival Danny Muscutt (205) as he heads for pastures new in Hong Kong.

Image: Richard Kingscote is Racing League champion-elect after week five

The Southern outfit also had a boosted points total from fourth-placed Telepathic, who ran a brave race for the Crisford team under Joe Leavy.

Team North's fortunes would improve in race four when Golden Mind - who was fourth in Ascot's International Handicap before disappointing at the Shergar Cup recently - showed his class to score for the home side.

Steered by Warren Fentiman, Richard Fahey's charge showed real steel to get the better of King's Lynn and Mister Bluebird after accelerating from the middle of the chasing pack.

With many onlookers questioning why captain Mick Quinn had not played his joker in the previous race, the Team North captain's decision was vindicated when Northern Spirit led home a 1-3 for his team under Ben Robinson in the fifth race.

The winner - popular with on-track bettors due to being trained by local handler Brian Ellison - quickened down the centre of the track alongside team-mate South Parade before keeping a late challenge from Pixie Diva (London & The South) at arm's length where it mattered.

On what was largely a disappointing evening for Charlie Fellowes' squad, there was finally a winner for The East in the penultimate contest when Crack On Boys made a winning return to Gosforth Park.

After sneaking into a prominent position on the far side, Jack Mitchell's horse put his head down and battled to hold on with pursuers from Scotland, Wales & The West and Ireland in situ.

It was left to one of the stars of Racing League 2025 to have the final say of week five, when Tuco Salamanca brought down the curtain in the North East with a facile victory for the Irish contingent.

Initially appearing stuck behind a wall of rivals, Cieren Fallon spotted a gap for his horse - who won on week one at Yarmouth - to run through and he duly obliged, cruising home on the bridle.

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK FIVE:

London & The South - 738

The East - 613

Scotland - 552

Wales & The West - 505

Yorkshire - 494

Ireland - 473

The North - 423