York's Nunthorpe Stakes: Australian sprinter Asfoora roars back to winning form for Oisin Murphy and Henry Dwyer

Australian speedster Asfoora tasted success on British soil once again when blazing her way to victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Henry Dwyer's horse of a lifetime was a Royal Ascot winner when adding spice to the sprinting scene last year and the enduring enterprise of connections was rewarded on the Knavesmire, as the 11/1 shot bettered last year's fourth in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Always ideally placed following the blistering pace set by Karl Burke's Night Raider, Asfoora hit top gear with a furlong to run, scorching a length and a quarter clear of Kevin Ryan's 100/1 shot Ain't Nobody, who finished well for second. William Knight's Frost At Dawn was third.

Dwyer said: "I'd love to see the replay because it looked like she won quite convincingly.

"When you know they are going to win at the two-furlong marker you are sort of on pretty good terms with yourself. It was an easy watch and it was great to be around a lot of friends, really enjoyable.

Image: Asfoora following her Nunthorpe Stakes success

"It's just an incredible buzz to be validated with what you think. It was a little bit dicey and people were doubting her, but we didn't really lose faith.

"It's always hard to keep faith when they aren't winning, but we knew there were no excuses coming into today - it was win or be retired basically, and she's done the job."

Having become only the second Australian-trained winner of the Nunthorpe after Ortensia's victory in 2012, Asfoora's stay in Europe is set to continue into the early autumn, with next month's Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix de l'Abbaye on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp under consideration.

"The Flying Five in Ireland and the Prix de l'Abbaye in France [are options], if she comes through this well," Dwyer added.

"At this stage, she's a seven-year-old mare, and she may tell us she doesn't want to be there any more, but off the back of that result you can't say that is the case."

He went on: "We never set out to come over here, there were just no options back in Australia. Australian racing is amazing and the prize-money is amazing, but it just doesn't quite cater for five-furlong horses like they do over here.

"We are under no illusions - we aren't Black Caviar or Ortensia. But she's picked her mark and she's tough and she turns up and runs her race when the circumstances are right and she's done that today.

"Ortensia is the only Australia sprinter to win the Nunthorpe before and it's probably the second biggest sprint in Europe, so it's amazing for us to win it too."