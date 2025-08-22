Weekend Winners: The team have a split opinion on the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday

The Weekend Winners team are back to preview the the feature contest on Saturday, the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to discuss their selections ahead of the valuable 1m 6f contest, with each of the panel coming up with a different angle.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"I went round the block and went to last year's renewal and as I was rewatching it, I was trying to remember what I tipped and it was Queenstown, who arrived here off the back of some decent form with Kyprios.

He was disappointing in this race 12 months ago but probably had excuses. Ryan Moore opts to ride here and I've just got a sneaky feeling that this might have been the plan to come back here and try to right that wrong.

"He was a short price last year and they're not the types to hold onto horses for sentimental reasons so I'm sure there's a big race in him and 16/1 was an each-way play for me."

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I'm going to go for a four-year-old filly trained by Johnny Murtagh who's got form with the Willie Mullins horse, Ethical Diamond, at Royal Ascot. She was steadily outpaced, but she really did hit the line well and everything about her suggests she can go up in trip.

"Johnny Murtagh is making the most of Patrick McGettigan's seven-pound claim which means she's got a 15-pound turnaround and she's already officially three pounds well in. It makes no sense to me that she's 16/1 and Ethical Diamond is 11/2 with that kind of swing in the weights and her trainer has already won this race twice."

Host Kate Tracey...

"I'm actually siding with Flat trainers for once in the form of the Gosdens with French Master. He will stay all day and that's what I want. He's a bit of a rogue but he is also very talented.

"Given his character, he's had a really good campaign so far this season, and was most impressive in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot where he looked a 'Cup horse' in the making. It was probably a step too soon at Goodwood last time out, but he still may make up into a 'Cup horse' in time."

Watch Weekend Winners on the At The Races YouTube channel.