Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gstaad seeks Prix Morny glory at Deauville

Gstaad looks the one to beat in a stellar renewal of the Prix Morny at Deauville - live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.33 Deauville - Fitzella heads three-strong English charge in the Prix du Calvados

A three-strong English charge heads to Deauville in the Group 2 Sumbe Prix du Calvados. The attack is headed by Hugo Palmer's Group 3 winner Fitzella who improved on her fourth-placed finish in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot to land the Princess Margaret Stakes on King George day.

John and Thady Gosden saddle 725,000gns yearling Nandita who finished two-and-a-half lengths behind Fitzella in the Albany two starts ago.

The unbeaten True Test is the ride of Marco Ghiani for William Knight, who looks to step into group company for the first time having score in a novice event at Newmarket last time out.

In regards to the French runners, My Highness and Ceramic look the pic of the bunch and will renew their rivalry after My Highness got the better of Christopher Head's filly at Deauville 19 days ago.

Polly Shelby and the once-raced Arkansas make up the field of seven.

2.50 Deauville - Gstaad, Venetian Sun and Wise Approach clash in the Prix Morny

Six go to post in what looks like a hot renewal of the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Morny. Aidan O'Brien's unbeaten colt Gstaad will aim to follow up his impressive victory in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and strengthen his position at the top of the market for the Dewhurst.

The in-form team of Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with 1,000,000gns yearling Wise Approach who recorded a second career success last time out at Newbury in the Rose Bowl Stakes. The colt finished well in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes the time before being outclassed by Charles Darwin.

Outfielder is a very interesting addition to the race for Wesley Ward, who having missed out on his Royal Ascot assignment, comes here looking to maintain his unbeaten run.

Karl Burke saddles the unbeaten Venetian Sun who won the Group 3 Albany Stakes in impressive fashion and then followed up in the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Clive Cox's Coppull renews his rivalry with Gstaad having finished third to him in the Coventry Stakes before winning the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood next time out.

Henri-François Devin trains the only French runner in the field, Imperial Me Cen.

4.00 Deauville - Cinderella's Dream headlines intriguing Prix Jean Romanet field

Appleby saddles the favourite Cinderella's Dream in the intriguing Group 1 Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet. Having spent some time in America and the Middle East, she returned to England in good form and recorded her first domestic Group 1 success in the Falmouth Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien saddles runaway 2024 Chesham Stakes winner Bedtime Story who is seeking a first win this year. Her best performance this year was when chasing home Gezora in the Prix de Diane where Cankoura was back in third. Francis Henri Graffard's filly will be looking to follow up her success in the Prix de Psyche last time out here with Mickael Barzalona booked.

Graffard also fields the improving Quisisana who has the assistance of Christophe Soumillon for the first time.

Start Of Day will be looking to overturn the form with Cinderella's Dream who got the better of Christopher Head's filly at Royal Ascot.

Survie, Grand Stars and Royal Dress (for Clifford Lee) make up the field of eight.