York races: Never So Brave continues rapid rise with Group 1 Knavesmire success

Never So Brave successfully graduated to the highest level in a pulsating renewal of the Sky Bet City of York Stakes, with hot favourite Rosallion only fourth.

Never So Brave joined Andrew Balding following Sir Michael Stoute's retirement and since finishing a close second on his stable debut at Chester, the four-year-old had dominated the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot in June before following up in the Group Two Summer Mile at the Berkshire track last month.

He was 7-2 to complete his hat-trick in a race carrying Group One status for the first time, with Richard Hannon's Rosallion an even-money shot after being beaten a nose and neck in the Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes respectively.

With Quinault setting a strong gallop from the off, the two market principals were given time to find their feet before being delivered and it was Never So Brave who hit the front under Oisin Murphy heading inside the final furlong.

Rosallion did his best to reel him in, with Maranoa Charlie and and Lake Forest also arriving late on the scene to set up a grandstand finish, but Never So Brave clung on to beat the latter by half a length, with Maranoa Charlie and Rosallion close up behind in third and fourth.

Tarriance triumphs in Melrose thriller at York

Andrew Balding claimed his third Sky Bet Melrose Handicap in the last six years as Tarriance touched off Many Men in a barnstorming finish at York.

The Kingsclere handler saddled his top-class stayer Coltrane to land the £170,000 contest in 2020 and having followed up 12 months later with Valley Forge, he fired a twin assault this time around.

Tarriance, winner of two of his four previous starts, appeared the stable's first string at 5-1 and travelled strongly into the home straight under a confident Colin Keane.

After briefly hitting a flat spot, Tarriance got his second wind inside the final furlong and he and Jim Boyle's well backed 9-2 favourite Many Men soon drew clear of the chasing pack before passing the post almost as one, but the judge confirmed Balding's charge as the winner by a nose.

Image: Tarriance (left) secured in the spoils in a thrilling finish

Keane said: "I wasn't sure on crossing the line if we'd got there. To be fair, Oisin's (Murphy, riding Many Men) horse probably helped him, but he quickened up nicely and then got a bit lonely.

"He's a horse who has progressed with each run and stepping up in trip has helped.

"He's a nice staying horse going forward, in time he'll get further, he's got a good mind and wants to win as well. I'd say there's a bit more to come."

Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte, said: "Hopefully he's going to make up into a nice horse for staying races next season."

King Of Cities secures Strensall crown

King Of Cities narrowly outpointed Boiling Point to provide owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid with a one-two in the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York.

A quality field of eight runners went to post for the Group Three opener on the fourth and final day of the Ebor Festival, with the William Haggas-trained Bullet Point the 9-4 favourite to make it two wins on the Knavesmire this week following a lucrative handicap success on Thursday.

Boiling Point set out to make all the running, with Bullet Point and King Of Cities his nearest pursuers - and while the market leader weakened when push came to shove, the Richard Hannon-trained 11-1 shot King Of Cities came home strongly under Sean Levey to get up by a head.

Image: King Of Cities (right) wins at York

Skukuza, who was ridden with more restraint, was finishing best of all and was only a neck further behind in third, with Bullet Point faltering into seventh.

Hannon said: "We've always thought a lot of this horse but he has been a bit wayward on occasions, but it was Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's idea to run him over this trip.

"He missed the break again but that might have worked in his favour today as the plan was to make the running - I'm delighted.

"He's nearly won a lot of money so his owner will be very pleased as he's a home bred - we ran him in the French Derby.

"This was a 'win and you're in' for the Bahrain International and I'll speak to his owner to see what he wants to do, he'd certainly have no issues with the travelling.

"He's got a big future, he's all about next year.

"We'll see where we go next, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid will make the call and he was adamant about stepping him up in trip - and he was right.

"He's a good horse. He's by that stallion Dubawi, I don't know if you've heard of him but he's got a future!"