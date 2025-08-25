Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Southwell and Windsor

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with flat action from Chepstow, Ripon and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Ripon - Champion Two Year Old Trophy - Al Shaham headlines field of seven

Simon and Ed Crisford will bid to win the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Years Old Trophy Stakes for the second year running with £200,000 breeze-up purchase Al Shaham. The unbeaten colt has won twice over course and distance and will seek to make it a hat-trick of wins on just his third career start.

George Boughey saddles 500,000gns yearling Amorim who is seeking to bounce back having finished third in the Rose Bowl Stakes at Newmarket last time out. The Havana Grey colt is a half-brother to multiple Group One performer Rumstar.

Lam Yai looks to continue Karl Burke's already impressive record with two-year-old's this year, currently operating at a 31-per-cent strike rate with his juveniles. The Lucky Vega filly cost €135,000 as a yearling and looked promising when winning on her penultimate start.

Saucy Jane, Temple Of Athena, Awraad and Tim Easterby's Anaisa make up the field of seven.

3.03 Chepstow - Chepstow Mile Series Final - Ajrad seeks hat-trick

The Rod Millman trained seven-year-old Ajrad will be bidding for a fourth course and distance success and a third on the bounce in the Dragonbet Supporting British Racing Chepstow Mile Series Final Handicap. The latest win was the gelding's seventh career success and it would be no surprise to see another bold show here.

Fellow course and distance winner Spirit Of The Bay will seek to defy top weight in her quest for a seventh career win under the assistance of Taylor Fisher.

Adrian Wintle saddles Dappled Light who is seeking a third win this year having record two successes from five runs, the first of which came over today's course and distance.

Soi Dao is another runner for Wintle who will be hoping his mare can continue her recent improvements and follow up her win here 11 days ago.

Onslow Gardens, Port Noir and Serious Look are others to note.

3.50 Ripon - Recent winners Capital Guarantee and Leadenhall clash

Nine go to post for this Class Two Ripon Rowels Handicap.

Recent course and distance winner Capital Guarantee will be seeking to follow up that win nine days ago with another success here with the assistance of the in-form Daniel Tudhope.

Leadenhall is another last-time-out winner bidding for a quick double. Tim Easterby's gelding recorded his second win of the year 15 days ago at Haydock and Jason Hart takes the ride today for the first time.

Roger Varian won this race in 2019 with the favourite Ibraz and he saddles the early favourite for the race again with the well-bred Qazaq. The gelding has won three of his seven career starts but is yet to win from four runs this year and arrives here looking for a change of fortune.

The prominent racer Silent Age has discovered a rich vein of form, having not been out of the three in his last four starts and gets the services of Billy Loughnane this afternoon in a race where he should be competitive once more.

Rogue Encore, Barley and Ey Up It's the Boss are others to keep an eye on in what is a typically competitive renewal.

Best of the rest

3.25 Southwell - The nicely-bred Breakdancer looks to make it two on the bounce in the N&L Franklin Developments Handicap at Southwell for the Crisfords. He took his form to a new level when winning impressively at Kempton last time out and looks to have more to come off of a potentially generous mark.