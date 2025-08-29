Sandown tips: Humidity fancied in Solario Stakes

Kate Tracey, Declan Rix and Sam Boswell return in search of winners at Chester and Sandown.

Midway through the Weekend Winners show, the team analysed the Solario Stakes - contested over seven furlongs at Sandown on Saturday (3.35pm).

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Publish originally headed the market for the Group Three contest but was declared a non-runner on Friday evening due to ground conditions after the going changed from soft, good to soft in places to soft all over.

The panel were speaking before the news emerged.....

Declan Rix

"I would say on the first day Publish was brutally unlucky after being slowly away and second time out I don't think he would have learned much, having the complete run of the race at the front end. James Doyle rode him that day and two interesting things he said were firstly that he got a bit upset in the stalls - which you never like to see - with a habit of being slowly away and Sandown has been a bit of a frontrunner's haven this year. If he gives some of these a head start at that kind of price, could you find better even money shots?

"The other thing James said was that he got away with the ground and he'll be much better on quicker ground. Sandown have had rain and there might be more rain coming so I want to take him on as well. Pacific Avenue showed an unbelievable attitude to win from a better-fancied stablemate on debut at Newmarket. He's out of Lumiere and is really well-bred but hasn't run in a while and was keen and gassy that day, which after a break he may not get away with here.

"All that led me back to good old Humidity! He won the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot this season and is a horse I really like. He's got a wonderful way of going about him. He's a lovely, big galloping horse with a high cruising speed and he just gets out in front - he's quicker than he looks I suspect! He will probably stay ten furlongs as a three-year-old next year but the fact he's a galloper and high cruiser suggests he's better equipped to handle the ground at Sandown on Saturday."

Sam Boswell

"I think there's a lot of potential upsides in unexposed horses in here. We don't have an each-way angle which is a little bit of a shame but He's Waliim was a little bit overpriced. The manner of his victory at Beverley was certainly impressive! I read the comments afterwards and they had to take their time with him, he had a bit of a shin issue. A bit of easing in the ground shouldn't be an issue and he's by a horse that previously won this race back in the history books.

"I'm a big fan of looking at an angle to get Publish beat and there will be loads who say for what he's achieved he should be even money favourite, and maybe they're correct. However, you've got horses in here with just one run next to their name and some who are more battle hardened. I think he could be vulnerable as a favourite and I felt there was enough angles in here to have a small stakes swing at He's Waliim at a bit of a price."

Kate Tracey

"A Bit Of Spirit at 18/1 - what an insult to such a likeable horse! The most experienced horse in the race with four runs to his name, winning his first two as well. I'm glad he's coming back to seven furlongs though.

I know that Clive Cox thinks he's a here and now horse because he is quite a small, neat type but the way he shapes - you would expect him to train on as a three-year-old and get further. I think seven furlongs at this track is ideal for him for now and that price - what an insult! Even money for Publish is too short and I can happily let it go at that price."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel...