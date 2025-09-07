Rosallion suffers more agony in Qatar Prix du Moulin de Longchamp as Sahlan prevails Francis-Henri Graffard

Rosallion’s wait for a first victory of the season continues, as Francis-Henri Graffard’s Sahlan produced a career best to win the Qatar Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.

Sent to ParisLongchamp, the scene of his Group One triumph as a juvenile, his luck was fancied to change and he finished strongly in the hands of Sean Levey.

However, this time he had to give way to one of the home contingent, as Graffard's contender - who was down the field in the French 2000 Guineas earlier in the summer and was supplemented earlier in the week - stepped up markedly on his Group Three victory at Deauville last month to strike.

Sahlan held a narrow advantage over Rosallion on the line, with The Lion In Winter filling the third position for Aidan O'Brien. The winner could now head to the Breeders' Cup.

Graffard, who is enjoying a dream season in his homeland, told Sky Sports Racing: "You have to thank the owners for respecting my opinion and trusting me to take on a big challenge.

"I said to Sheikh Joaan (of Al Shaqab Racing) I didn't have many options for the horse, I think he's in very good form, he can quicken, it's a big gamble, but if we're in the first five, we have nothing to lose.

"He believed in me and it's paid off nicely. I always liked this horse, he's been beaten but in the Poule d'Essai we had a lot of excuses and I couldn't blame the horse. He was sick when he was beaten in the Listed race and then he won a Group Three comfortably.

"I had the support, and I'm very happy. I don't think I will run him again on soft ground here. If he's well, we might look to the Breeders' Cup Mile but he's a horse we will likely keep as a four-year-old. That's the softest ground we would look to run him on."

Hannon could not hide his frustration that his pride and joy had been touched off once more.

"It's extremely disappointing and hard to take," he said.

"Really, Rosallion is tough. He's the best horse in the race. Nobody did anything wrong. He will end up winning one, everybody agrees on that. In fact, he hasn't really been beaten, has he?"

Wayne Lordan rode The Lion In Winter and said: "He enjoyed getting a lead today and he enjoyed (being) on the turn. I thought he ran a very good race and I'm very pleased with him."