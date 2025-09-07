Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp: Aventure claims first Group One win as Aidan O'Brien's Whirl disappoints

Aventure went one better than 12 months ago to seal top honours for the first time in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp in which Whirl was a bitter disappointment.

It was Aidan O'Brien's Oaks runner-up and dual Group One-scorer Whirl who was expected to lay down her Arc claims, but having been kept wide initially by Christophe Soumillon before tacking over to lead the field into the home straight, she checked out tamely in the closing stages to finish last.

Whirl's poor performance enabled Christophe Ferland's four-year-old to take full advantage with Maxime Guyon always having the daughter of Sea The Stars in the perfect position close to the pace.

She quickened smartly when asked to win her race to come home comfortably clear of Francis-Henri Graffard's French Oaks heroine Gezora in second and inspire dreams of going one better in Paris next month.

Ferland told Sky Sports Racing: "She won very well, we did not know about the Irish fillies but she did very well today. Maxime was very confident on her and when she came out in the straight she accelerated well so I'm very pleased.

"My mission was to win a Group One with her and that is done and now we have to go for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. She will be better in four weeks' time I think and she's coming along now.

"I don't think she really enjoys herself before June or July and she's better at this time of year. It was good ground today so if it's good ground in the Arc that is fine and if it is heavy she will still go as fast as she did today, even better probably.

"She's got a big heart, she's calm with a good mind, she's the perfect filly to train. We have four weeks to go and it's going to be a long four weeks. The Arc would be a big bonus, but something hopefully achievable too."

Graffard said of Gezora: "That was a very good performance from her on her return. She was beaten by a very good filly.

"Mickael Barzalona said he couldn't go past Aventure, but she finished strongly. The pace slowed down significantly at one stage, but Gezora is very straightforward and clearly stays the mile and a half.

"We'll see with the owners, but she'll be out again in four weeks, either in the Prix de l'Opera or in the Arc. Personally, I would prefer the Arc. It will be quite an open race, and she's the Prix de Diane winner… we have nothing to lose!"