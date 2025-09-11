Today on Sky Sports Racing: St Leger Festival at Doncaster begins plus action at Newcastle, Uttoxeter and Longchamp

We have a busy day's racing on Thursday with action from the first day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster, plus Newcastle, Uttoxeter and Longchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Doncaster - Crepe Suzette and Danielle star in Group Two Park Hill

A cracking renewal of the Park Hill Fillies' Stakes sees the John and Thady Gosden pair Crepe Suzette and Danielle lock horns.

The yard have won three of the last six runnings of this Group Two prize and they look to hold strong claims once more. Danielle bids to go one better than her last three starts and her second behind Waardah at Goodwood was a solid effort, and a reproduction of that effort would see her go close under James Doyle.

Crepe Suzette was beaten twice in handicap company before showing marked improvement to chase home Charlotte's Web in a Listed race at York and she must be feared as she steps up in trip.

Santorini Star justified market support when scoring at York on her last start and is another to note despite a drop back in trip.

Sir Mark Prescott's filly Consent did not have the best of luck at Deauville last time out but, granted better luck in running, she could prove best of the rest here.

2.25 Doncaster - Exciting Moon Target takes on Venetian Lace

An intriguing renewal of the Group Two Betfred May Hill Stakes contest where Moon Target heads a field of nine.

Prescott's daughter of Cracksman made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket before defying a penalty when winning by over seven lengths at Yarmouth. She suffered defeat for the first time when upped in grade at Goodwood but should benefit for this step up to a mile and softer ground.

Venetian Lace has been highly tried this summer and was not beaten far when third in the Group Three Sweet Solera at Newmarket. She heads up in trip and rates an each-way player under new pilot William Buick.

Aylin ran on nicely when behind Moon Target at Goodwood and warrants respect, while Sugar Island is another for the shortlist.

1.50 Doncaster - Song Of The Clyde and Brussels seeks sales success

Song Of The Clyde and Brussels contest a typically competitive Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien was narrowly denied when Camille Pissarro finished runner-up in this race last year and Brussels will be popular to strike under Christophe Soumillon. A winner on debut at the Curragh, he struggled to land a blow in Group Two company before running a solid second at Tipperary. The drop in trip is likely to suit and he rates a big player on the ratings.

Clive Cox's Song Of The Clyde took the lucrative Half Million sales race at York, keeping on well to see off 20 rivals and he looks the chief threat under Rossa Ryan.

Jel Pepper rates best of the rest as he brings in an official rating of 100 and carries just eight stone eight pounds.

Best of the rest

1.15 Doncaster - Karl Burke's progressive filly Half Sovereign bids for a four-timer in the British Stallion Studs 'Carrie Red' EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap, but will have to give weight away to all 12 rivals if she's to continue her winning streak.

3.35 Doncaster - A strong Class Two where Hopewell Rock and Molveno will be popular. The latter hasn't been seen since winning a first Derby Italiano for his trainer Marco Botti and holds good credentials off top-weight. First Principle and Castle Stuart are other notable mentions.

4.10 Doncaster - Special Dividend has strong claims for Hollie Doyle in the JHA Architecture Nursery Handicap, having run a screamer to finish third in a hot handicap at York.

5.15 Doncaster - Stuart Williams' Crowd Quake bids for an eighth success in his last 10 starts. He has gone up over 30lb and bumps into some warm company here, with the progressive Explode and Munsif holding strong chances in receipt of weight.

6.05 Uttoxeter - A Class Three contest with last-time-out scorers Idy Wood and Icare Allen involved.

6.25 Newcastle - A competitive Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Fillies' Handicap with Not Now Nathaniel fancied to follow up her Newmarket success.

6.55 Newcastle - The Get Raceday Ready Fillies' Handicap features some productive fillies with Novamay, Easy Peeler, Sea Emily Run and Al Joory all featuring.

2.30 Longchamp - A small but fascinating renewal of the Group Three Prix la Rochette with Fabre, Ferland, Graffard and Head all represented by the talented colts Komorebi, Kenzel, Vardif and Nighttime respectively.

3.05 Longchamp - The Group Two Prix d'Aumale was won by Zarigana 12 months ago and features some smart two-year-olds this year, including the unbeaten filly Green Spirit and Ed Walker's Princess Petrol.

5.35 Longchamp - Double Major heads a small field for the Group Three Prix Gladiateur and will be hoping to confirm placings with Goya Senora after their last meeting at Deauville.