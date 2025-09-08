ParisLongchamp Arc Trials: Five things to take away

Arc Trials Day has a rich history of producing high-class performers, with a number of subsequent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroes and heroines graduating from the card, including last year’s brilliant winner Bluestocking.

Japan are here to stay

Byzantine Dream enhanced Japan's Arc credentials with a scintillating performance in the Group Two Qatar Prix Foy, reeling in Sosie on the run for home to score in impressive fashion for Oisín Murphy and Tomoyasu Sakaguchi. Add him to the likes of Croix Du Nord, Alohi Alii, Shin Emperor and Redentor, and it's fairly safe to say that Japan will be feeling fairly optimistic about their pursuit of a first win in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Fabre is still the 'Master Trainer'

You don't win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe eight times without knowing what you're doing and once again Andre Fabre demonstrated to everybody what an 'Arc prep' should look like with promising performances from both his Arc hopefuls, Sosie and Cualificar.

Sosie went down on his sword but pre-race comments would suggest that Fabre left work to do with his top-class colt and the usual progress should see both rate as live candidates on that first weekend in October.

Image: Cualificar wins the Qatar Prix Niel (Photo: Zuzanna Lupa)

Wedding bells ringing for the bridesmaid?

Aventure was unfortunate to have bumped into Bluestocking in both the Prix Vermeille and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last year, finishing runner-up on both occasions.

With her out of the way, Christophe Ferland's filly was able to stamp her class on her rivals and finally gain her first Group One in this year's Prix Vermeille, with a performance that prompted the bookmakers to react by making her joint-favourite for the big one next month.

Can she follow in Bluestocking's footsteps? Only time will tell.

Image: Aventure wins the Qatar Prix Vermeille (Photo: Zuzanna Lupa)

Aidan O'Brien's absence

With Aidan O'Brien busy ahead of the Keeneland Yearling Sales, his Arc hopefuls lacked their usual verve; with their main contenders, Whirl and Los Angeles, both fading out of contention at the business end of their respective races.

However, this is Aidan O'Brien. You can count on both bouncing back, with another jolt of improvement still to come from Los Angeles and Whirl disappointing behind Aventure, the Master of Ballydoyle will be looking to flip the script when it comes to their Autumn targets. Afterall, as the name suggests, these are only trials.

Graffard's holding aces

Francis-Henri Graffard is having a spectacular year and Sahlan was able to continue this golden spell, holding on from the fast-finishing Rosallion to claim Group One honours in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.

He didn't take home any of the Arc Trials but two of his runners put in efforts that you may be forgiven for forgetting. Gezora and Parachutiste both performed with credit and could well have bigger efforts to come for a trainer who has quickly established himself as one of the very best around.