Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Jockey looking forward to 'exciting challenge' in Hong Kong

Speaking to Simon Mapletoft, Hollie Doyle looks forward to another busy weekend of action in the latest instalment of her exclusive blog.

Hong Kong an exciting challenge

Getting the go-ahead to ride in Hong Kong this winter is an exciting challenge and I just can't wait to get started. It's an opportunity I've always hoped for and I'm grateful to the Hong Kong Jockey Club for giving it to me.

After riding in Japan over the last few winters the time is right to give it a go. I'll be riding at Happy Valley and Sha Tin between 5 November and 23 December and may explore the possibility of staying for longer at some stage if all goes well.

I've always enjoyed riding out there - I've taken part in the International Jockeys' Challenge a few times - and I'm looking forward to testing myself against some of the world's finest jockeys, alongside Richard Kingscote and David Probert who are riding out there for the first time.

It will be tough, I'm under no illusions about that. People think you're on a working holiday when you go abroad for the winter but it's hard work, trying to get the good rides. I just want to learn and achieve as much as I can and I have plenty of time to prepare.

In the meantime, it would be nice to get to the 100-winner mark for the year before I depart which, being in the mid-80s, looks achievable.

Empress looking for breakthrough win

I'm in for a busy night at Wolverhampton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, with no fewer than eight rides, including my boss Archie Watson's Blue Empress who has a decent draw in stall two in the Weatherbys Stallion Book Fillies' Handicap (6.30).

Middleham Park Racing's filly is still looking for her first win after 13 starts but has run some of her best races at this track. The daughter of Blue Point returns off a career-low mark in possibly the worst race she's run in so we'll be disappointed if she doesn't show up well.

Consistent Jimmy to make his Mark

Jimmy Mark runs in the Perfect Wills & Estate Planners Ltd Handicap (8.00) and is one of my best chances of a winner. Stuart Kittow's five-year-old has been a model of consistency this year, winning at Bath in April and holding his form all through the summer.

He's been nudged up 2lb for his neck defeat over a similar trip at Windsor which represents some of the best recent form on offer in this one mile and four furlongs contest.

Toomey gelding can go one better

I'll be riding for young trainer Brian Toomey in the Abbi Bettles Travel Counsellors Handicap (7.00). Valadero has run well in defeat at Windsor and Brighton and arrives at Wolverhampton on an unchanged mark.

He's a long-standing maiden who has never won on the All-Weather but Brian does well with the horses he has and looks to be finding the key to this four-year-old who can hopefully overcome a wide draw in stall eight.

Brighton form gives Phoenix a chance

A reproduction of her Brighton form could be enough to see Parisian Phoenix take the Bridey Jo Barbers Wombourne Handicap (7.30) for Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland.

She's a backward filly who has taken time for the penny to drop but I was pleased with the way she ran for me at the seaside track. Unfortunately, she couldn't build on that in soft ground at Ffos Las last time but should appreciate the switch to Tapeta.

Quick reappearance from Ten Sixty Six

Ten Sixty Six will go into battle with a big chance in the Perfect Wills & Estate Planners Ltd EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (5.25), unless she wins a similar race at Newcastle on Friday night.

David O'Meara's filly has shown a good level of ability in her first three starts in maiden company, proving tough enough to make the frame twice in 24 hours on turf last month.

Blue must overcome tricky draw

Richard Hannon's Initial Blue has shown improved form on the All-Weather so should go well in the Perfect Wills Legacy Trust Handicap (8.30). She wasn't beaten far at Kempton last time but must overcome a tricky draw in stall nine.

Earlier, I team up with John and Sean Quinn on Dakota Dawn in the Perfect Wills & Estate Planners Ltd Nursery Handicap (4.50). She hasn't got her head in front in six starts, three of them in nurseries, but has been eased 8lbs in the ratings and steps onto the All-Weather for the first time.

Stable companion Madame Koko has her third career start in the Perfect Wills & Estate Planners Ltd EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (5.55) following two promising runs over the same seven furlong trip on turf. She will qualify for nurseries after this.

Sky's the limit for Boyle colt

It's always nice to see the smaller trainers enjoy big race success so I'd love to see Jim Boyle win the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (3.15) at Newbury on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, with Into The Sky.

This lovely Starman colt has been sold this week but stays in training with Jim after making such a strong impression on debut at the Berkshire track a few weeks ago.

Kevin Ryan's 108-rated Rock On Thunder sets the standard on his second in the Gimcrack at York last month while Godolphin's Words Of Truth looks worth his place after back-to-back wins in novice and maiden company.

I'm also expecting a big run from William Haggas's Montassib in the Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes (1.30) at Newbury. He hasn't run since the autumn of last year but will love the cut in the ground and has the class to defy his long absence.

Up in Scotland, the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) on Saturday looks an open renewal but the lightly-raced Northern Ticker looks progressive enough to justify the market support. Michael Dods's York winner must defy a penalty but is well drawn to maintain his progress.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.