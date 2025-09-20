Newbury: Words Of Truth storms home to claim Group Two honours in Mill Reef Stakes for Charlie Appleby

Words Of Truth brought up a hat-trick in determined fashion as he denied Into The Sky close home in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

Jim Boyle's Into The Sky was attempting to prove his 80/1 course and distance debut success was no fluke as he ran for the first time in the colours of new part-owner Doreen Tabor.

The son of Starman made a bold bid for home in the hands of Pat Cosgrave and a memorable success for the Epsom handler looked on the cards a furlong from home, as the runners charged up the straight track in grim and gloomy conditions.

However, William Buick aboard Charlie Appleby's Words Of Truth received an honest response once switching his mount to the stands' rail and powered home in the final furlong to register a length verdict at 7/2.

Buick told Sky Sports Racing: "He's gone from strength to strength and that was a top performance there in that ground so I'm delighted with him.

"Some of his home work has been good and he's just getting better and better. He's a real pro now and I was very happy with what he did there.

"The horse who finished second won well on debut and I think is an exciting horse as well, so I think it was an up-to-scratch renewal.

"He's taken all his previous experience into today and ticks a lot of boxes. He should get seven furlongs as well you would imagine."

This year's running of the Group Two event was run in honour of the late Geoff Lewis, the man who guided Mill Reef to Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe glory in 1971.

It was something not lost on Buick who spent many of his formative years with the Balding family at Mill Reef's historic Kingsclere home.

He added: "The statue of Mill Reef in the yard is really special for Park House Stables and of course I spent many years there when I was young through my apprenticeship.

"It's my first time winning the Mill Reef and it was run in honour of the great Geoff Lewis as well so it's very special having had the association with Park House and Kingsclere."

Meanwhile, Boyle was refusing to be despondent after the run of the runner-up, with attentions already turning to next season and a return to Newbury early in the spring for the Greenham Stakes.

Boyle said: "It's mixed feelings but we're utterly delighted with him and he's a big, raw, weak horse still.

"You could see he was a bit lonely in front and he just lugged away to the left a little bit but Pat was absolutely delighted with him and said he has so much raw ability.

"To do that on his second start was something a little bit special and I think the winner will prove a decent horse. They pulled a long way clear and I'm a little bit gutted but I have to be thrilled."

He went on: "It's the hope that kills you when for a brief moment you think he's going to win and it gets snatched away from you, but I'm delighted.

"I won't run him again this season as he's a big frame of a horse. Pat said 'what a horse he is going to be next year' and that's always the way we have felt about him - he's next year's horse and what he has done this year is phenomenal.

"We'll speak to all the owners and come up with a plan but you might have to be thinking of training him for something like the Greenham.

"He showed so much speed but at home we always thought he would be a seven furlong to a mile horse and we'll put him away, let him strengthen up and maybe have an eye on the Greenham and see where we go from there."