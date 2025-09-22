Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell and Wolverhampton live on Monday

We have a busy day's racing on Monday with action across both codes, from Fontwell and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.50 Fontwell - Ballynaheer and Masterdream pursue back-to-back C&D wins

Neil Mulholland sends Masterdream to the BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Handicap Chase in his pursuit of back-to-back course and distance successes, having scored here 24 days ago.

It was a welcome return to fences for the eight-year-old, having had two runs on the flat at Ffos Las, and the gelding recorded a second win from six attempts over the larger obstacles last time out.

Ballynaheer recorded a comfortable 14-length victory 15 days ago over today's course and distance and will be bidding to defy a seven-pound rise in his pursuit of back-to-back wins. That was the six-year-old's first run back over fences having had a run over hurdles at Worcester last month.

The in-form James Owen saddles seven-year-old Ivane who is also looking to record back-to-back wins here, having succeeded over two miles and five furlongs at Sedgefield 18 days ago. That was his first win over fences and he steps back up in trip beyond three miles for the first time in over a year.

Born At Midnight, Faded Fantasy, Invictus Allen and Unspeakable complete the field of seven.

4.25 Wolverhampton - Gretna Dreams bids for a third consecutive triumph

The opening race on the card at Wolverhampton, the Race And Rest - Wolverhampton Holiday Inn Fillies' Handicap looks a good opportunity for Gretna Dreams to secure her first career hat-trick having previously scored at Brighton and then Newmarket last time out.

Stuart Williams' filly returns to the all-weather for the first time since October 2024 and her sole all-weather win came here in September of last year over today's course and distance.

Ruth Carr will be hoping her filly Magic Runner can go one better than last time out when finishing second by a neck over today's track and trip on stable debut. The three-year-old is still searching for her first win having never finished better than second in her 10-race career.

Cieren Fallon rides Romantic Spirit who will be bidding to defy top-weight here in her quest for a fourth career win. David Menuisier's filly has a fair record on the all-weather winning three times from seven starts and will bid to improve her impressive 60% strike-rate at Wolverhampton.

Luisa, Liberty Bird and Lady Of The Isles for Hollie Doyle are others to note in this field of 10.

3.05 Fontwell - Lermoos Legend seeks second career hat-trick

Six go to post in the BetGoodwin Lightning Withdrawals Handicap Chase this afternoon and Sean and Mickey Bowen could hold the ace in the pack with 10-year-old Lermoos Legend.

After four consecutive second-place finishes, the gelding managed to record a first win since November last year at Market Rasen in July. He then returned after a 50-day break at Fontwell and comfortably recorded back-to-back successes and the Jonathan Martin-owned gelding will look to achieve a second career hat-trick having recorded the same feat back in 2021.

Charlie Longsdon saddles Alien Storm and Midnight Jewel with the latter looking for a second win this year having scored over this distance at Stratford in July under today's rider Lilly Pinchin. The gelding will be having his ninth start at Fontwell which has been a happy hunting ground for him in that past, having won here three times previously as well as a second and third-placed finish.

The Gypsy Davey could make his presence felt as well having been dropped four pounds for his second-place finish last time out at Stratford and is now only two pounds higher than his last winning mark.