Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Aidan O'Brien's Minnie Hauk drawn in stall one for ParisLongchamp assignment

Minnie Hauk will break from stall one as she bids to provide Aidan O’Brien with a third win in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

With Ryan Moore still on the sidelines, Christophe Soumillon continues in his role as super sub and he will need to repeat his winning ride aboard Zarkava in 2008, who also came out of stall one.

O'Brien's other runner, last year's third Los Angeles, did not fair so well and will have to defy stall 14 to claim victory, with a low draw preferred by many.

Aventure, who is challenging Minnie Hauk for favouritism, was handed stall 12 of 18 runners.

Hopes of a first ever Japanese-trained winner were dealt a blow, with Japanese Derby winner Croix Du Nord and the Prix Foy victor Byzantine Dream handed stalls 17 and 15 respectively. Their compatriot Alohi Alii appears better placed in stall four, however.

Andre Fabre's pair of Sosie and Cualificar fared better with stalls three and eight respectively, but David O'Meara's Estrange is posted widest of all in stall 18.

Image: Estrange will have to defy stall 18

Francis-Henri Graffard's Daryz (two), Quisisana (seven) and Gezora (13) could have done worse while Leffard plucked stall six.

Daryz is owned by the Aga Khan Studs and their racing manager, Nemone Routh, told Sky Sports Racing the team were happy with the draw.

She said: "We're quite happy with the draw as traditionally we have not fared very well but this time we are very happy with the number two.

"We're next to Minnie Hauk and Sosie so no complaints. He's very well and it's just a case of seeing if he is mature enough and good enough on the day to be competitive.

"His two parents, Sea The Stars and Daryakana both won on the same weekend, Sea The Stars in the Arc and Daryakana in the Royallieu in 2008.

"He looks the part, he's very much stamped by his sire and he has improved all year, but this is very much a big step."

Andrew Balding's Kalpana (10), Marco Botti's Giavellotto (five), whose participation has been in doubt, the John Murphy-trained White Birch (nine) and Jessica Harrington's Hotazhell (11) also take their chances.