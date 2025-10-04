Today on Sky Sports Racing: Top level International action accompanies Ascot card

Join Sky Sports Racing on Saturday for top class horse racing from Ascot and ParisLongchamp, as well as Stateside action from Keeneland.

2.25 Ascot - Hamish and Al Qareem lock horns

A small but select field has assembled for this BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot.

William Haggas' Hamish took this prize in 2022 and arrives unbeaten in his last three starts. He will be hoping for some more rain in the forecast but would be a tough nut to crack given suitable ground conditions. Now a nine-year-old, this lad looked to have lost his mojo in the summer of 2024 but has since bounced back in style - don't be surprised if he enters the winners' enclosure.

Al Qareem has landed the last two renewals for this race, and he warmed up for this hat-trick bid with an excellent third behind Al Riffa in the Irish St Leger. He must be feared despite his 3lb penalty, especially since jockey Clifford Lee is in flying form, boasting a strike rate of 33%.

Military Academy cannot be ruled out if he was to return to the form that saw him finish just a neck behind Hamish at Goodwood in June, whilst Tenability chases a five-timer under Daniel Muscutt.

3.00 Ascot - Elmonjed, Apollo One and Quinault headline Bengough field

Elmonjed and Quinault contest a red-hot rendition of this Group 3 Bengough Stakes over six furlongs.

The William Haggas-trained Elmonjed ran out a comfortable winner of the Listed Garroway Stakes, his rider just riding him out with hands and heels. He will need to step forward from that effort but rates a likely type as he seeks a first Group success in this John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes.

Last year's winner Apollo One bounced back to form when second at Doncaster last month and could emerge as the chief danger, even though he has struggled over that six furlong trip since the aforementioned triumph last term.

Others to note include Prince Of India and the class-dropping Quinault, who didn't show his best in Doncaster's Park Stakes having been keen early doors. These calmer waters and drop in trip should suit him.

Image: Quinault goes to post at Ascot on Saturday

3.35 Ascot - Native Warrior & Great Acclaim head the market for Challenge Cup

The feature betting race on a quality card at Ascot sees Native Warrior and Great Acclaim do battle in the BetMGM Challenge Cup.

Native Warrior produced a career best when winning over this course and distance on his last start and he looks an obvious contender despite an 8lb hike in the weights.

Eve Johnson Houghton has enjoyed a stellar season, and Great Acclaim could continue that success. He has one and a half lengths to find with Native Warrior on their last meeting and can go close at these better terms.

Dual course and distance winner Hickory rates the best of the remainder, with Ed Greatrex replacing the injured Saffie Osborne in the plate.

4.00 ParisLongchamp - Bedtime Story, Latakia and Santorini Star clash

A cracking field lines up for the Group 1 Qatar Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp.

Aidan O'Brien claimed this race with Grateful last season and his runner Bedtime Story could take plenty of stopping under Christophe Soumillon. A Group 2 winner as a two-year-old, she chased home Gezora in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly in June and tries this longer distance for the first time.

Frankel filly Latakia has done little wrong so far winning three of her four starts and she is much respected for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard. The trainer fields his star over a mile and six furlongs for the first time today, but the good to soft ground should be optimum conditions for her.

Survie and the progressive Santorini Star, who is chasing a hat-trick for the Somerville Lodge team, must enter calculations.

12.58 ParisLongchamp - Coltrane and Caballo De Mar contest marathon Group 1

The Qatar Prix du Cadran has a wide-open feel to it with British runners Coltrane and Caballo De Mer headlining.

Andrew Balding's veteran stayer Coltrane showed he still has plenty of ability when winning at Sandown on his penultimate run and is sure to be suited by this marathon trip. Champion jockey Oisin Murphy takes the ride on this classy campaigner, who finished less than three lengths short of the great Kyprios on his last trip across the channel.

Image: Coltrane returns to action

Caballo De Mar provided George Scott with back-to-back German St Legers last month and he rates an intriguing contender under new pilot Tom Marquand.

Sunway and Queenstown complete the shortlist for David Menuisier and Aidan O'Brien respectively.

Best of the rest

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Tennessee Stud and Espoir Avenir are towards the head of market for the 12.23pm Qatar Prix Chaudenay, with Christophe Ferland's Zingaro arguably representing the home team's best chance.

Quddwah will be looking to banish memories of disappointment in the Group 1 Prix de Moulin when he steps back into Listed company for the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein. Dreamliner is to be respected as he seeks a four-timer, whilst Alcantor will be fancied to go well for Andre Fabre.

Beautiful Diamond is amongst the 12 runners going to post for Ascot's BetMGM Rous Stakes (1.50pm), a race won last term by Rumstar. Shagraan, Candy and Cover Up also hold live chances.

Stateside...

Khaadem - winner of the 2024 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - takes his chance across the pond in the Grade 2 Woodford Stakes (8.40pm).

Choisya and Simmering are set to go head-to-head for the First Lady Stakes over a mile at Keeneland (9.44pm), with Frankie Dettori taking the ride on the former horse, having recently steered Rebel's Romance to glory in the States.

The 10.16pm Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders' Futurity sees current Breeders' Cup Juvenile favourite Ted Noffey take on unbeaten candidates Ewing and Diciassette.

The familiar faces of Diego Velazquez, Jonquil and Woodshauna do battle for glory in the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes (10.48pm) - the feature of Keeneland's superb offering on Saturday evening.

At Woodbine, the Canadian International takes centre stage at 10.41pm, with Haunted Dream and Silawi representing Wathnan Racing. Billy Loughnane is also involved, riding Nations Pride.