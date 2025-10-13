Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth and Hereford feature

Flat racing from Yarmouth accompanies the return of Jumps to Hereford – live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday afternoon.

2.30 Yarmouth - Calafiori bids to defy 6lb rise

Calafiori will bid to defy a 6lb penalty in the bettingsites.co.uk Betting Sites Nursery Handicap at Yarmouth.

George Boughey's charge had been on a luckless run of form earlier in the campaign, finishing second on no fewer than five occasions. That sequence came to an end when he broke his maiden at Brighton on August 31, making rapid headway late on to deny Mythical Night. He has since won at Pontefract over six furlongs and holds strong claims to score again in the double green colours of Munir and Souede, despite an extra 6lbs on his back.

The Amo Racing silks are to be carried by Stardinia here - a two-year-old filly still awaiting a first success since switching to Kevin Phillippart de Foy's yard. The ever-quickening ground could be in her favour, since her only previous triumph was on good to firm at Catterick over the Summer.

Lord Harcourt enters calculations for the Ed Walker team after his improved showing on Newcastle's all-weather the last day. If he can progress again back on turf, he has an each-way chance.

2.42 Hereford - Impressive Jackstell seeks back-to-back wins

Jamie Snowden sends the impressive Jackstell to Hereford, who seeks back-to-back wins in this afternoon's BetWright Bangers N'Cash Novices' Hurdle.

Jackstell bought his first win up over hurdles at Warwick at the beginning of the month as he picked his way round and then showed a great turn of foot inside the final furlong to put the race to bed to score by over six lengths. A repeat performance will likely be more than enough to win this race for a yard in flying form.

The chief threat could be Spartan Times, despite connections' decision to step him up from a mile and two furlongs to two miles after victory at Redcar nine days ago. Jennie Candlish currently boasts a strike rate of 25% and don't be surprised if that percentage is increased come 3pm.

Whatyouwaitingfor also brings winning form to the race, having justified favouritism in a maiden hurdle at Newton Abbot in August. The Twiston-Davies team have enjoyed a good start to the 2025/26 campaign as this lad could be one to keep an eye on here. Of the others, Big Boy Barney was unlucky to meet an on-song Cobbler's Boy when last seen and a run similar to that at Warwick would give him every chance.

4.00 Yarmouth - Ironist returns over course and distance

The competitive 0-70 betting.bet Online Betting Handicap sees previous course and distance winner Ironist return after she claimed her first win at the eighth time, when sent off an 11-2 chance last month.

George Margarson's filly was knocked a pound after a third-place finish at Lingfield, but then went on to win next time out off a mark of 67. Running over today's course and distance, she hit the front into the final furlong and was a touch cosy at the line. This would suggest she could defy the 3lb rise on her back back over familiar conditions.

Second best rated behind Ironist is Bill Plumb, who is also a course and distance winner for Phil McEntee. He got up to win by a nose here in August and cannot be discounted.