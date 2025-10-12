Welsh Champion Hurdle: Celtic Dino takes top honours at Chepstow

Celtic Dino wasted no time in hitting his early-season stride when taking the DragonBet ‘Welsh Champion’ Hurdle at Chepstow.

The Sam Thomas-trained six-year-old was placed at Graded level last season for owner Dai Walters, a great supporter of Welsh racing who won the race 12 months ago with Lump Sum.

The same owner, trainer and jockey combination teamed up this time with Celtic Dino, who Dylan Johnston steered to a two-and-a-quarter-length success as the 6-4 favourite.

"We've had no runners all summer, every single season I question myself as to whether we've done enough with them but this a huge credit to the team at home and to Dai for supporting me as always," Thomas told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's an out-and-out two-miler, those are his conditions - the quicker the better.

"I think we might just give him a run on that type of ground, give him a mid-season break and then bring him back for a spring campaign until the end of the season."

The winning rider added: "I probably got there a bit too soon but to be fair to the horse, he's a relentless galloper.

"He felt like a very different horse to last year, I rode him one day at Ascot last year on dead ground and it just takes that x-factor away from him.

"Sam and I were just saying to the boss (Walters), maybe he's one for the Fighting Fifth on nice ground and then he should maybe be put away.

"We learned our lesson last year, we ran him up at Aintree and he just wasn't the same horse."

Speculatrix made a trip over from Gordon Elliott's yard in Ireland worthwhile when taking the Listed Tom Malone Bloodstock Novices' Chase under Sean Bowen.

The mare was seeking black-type form and duly gained it, winning by two and a half lengths at 5-2 to defeat 8-13 favourite Doyen Quest.

"I got in tight to the last but luckily Harry (Skelton, aboard Doyen Quest) was tight into it as well and we were away then," Bowen said.

"She was coming over to get her black type, she's obviously a decent mare but she's no black type.

"She's a Listed winner now so she's even more valuable again."

Elsewhere on the card, the Skelton team struck with Settle Down Jill, winner of the DragonBet/EBF Mares' National Hunt Novices Hurdle as the evens favourite for trainer Dan and rider Harry.

Saint Segal scored for Jane Williams and Ciaran Gethings in the DragonBet John Ayres Memorial Handicap Chase, which he won by four and three-quarter lengths as the 10-11 favourite.

Harry Derham's Washington took the dragonbet.co.uk Born From The Betting Ring Seniors' Handicap Hurdle under Paul O'Brien at 2-1, with the Wasdell Group Open National Hunt Flat Race won by 15-2 chance Black Eddy for Toby Bulgin and Tom Cannon.