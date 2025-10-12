Christophe Soumillon savouring 'amazing' spell deputising for Ryan Moore

After three Group One victories in the space of seven days, it is easy to understand why Christophe Soumillon is relishing every minute in his enviable role as super sub for Aidan O’Brien.

Having answered the call from the Ballydoyle team to deputise for the injured Ryan Moore, the 44-year-old has proven the perfect temporary fit for one of the most high-pressure jobs in world racing.

As well as O'Brien benefitting from the wealth of top-level experience Soumillon brings to the table, the rider himself has reaped the rewards of a record-chasing year from the Tipperary trainer, stepping in to ride high-class talent at a vital stage of the season.

Having broken the ice on his short-term arrangement with a key success on Irish Champions weekend, Soumillon has enjoyed a stellar week in the saddle nurturing the next generation of Coolmore's Classic contenders.

Puerto Rico and Fillies' Mile scorer Precise both advertised their top-class credentials during this golden spell of success, but Soumillon feels Prix Marcel Boussac winner Diamond Necklace could become the jewel in the Ballydoyle crown.

"At the moment they are different as Diamond Necklace doesn't have as much experience as Precise," said Soumillon when asked to compare O'Brien's juvenile aces.

"For me they are both really good, but I do have a little preference for Diamond Necklace. I think the way she won in Leopardstown amazed me and in France it was just hands and heels.

"It's difficult to compare what could be two great fillies and I'm sure for Ryan next year if they run in the same race he will have a difficult decision.

"It's exciting for Aidan to have two great fillies and maybe a few more in the yard. It's a pleasure to have the opportunities to ride this type of quality."

Diamond Necklace may be shading favouritism in the battle for Soumillon's affections, but Precise did plenty to strengthen her own cause with a devastating performance on the Rowley Mile - and one which thoroughly impressed her temporary pilot.

"When I asked her to quicken she responded straight away and I said to Aidan 'I think I got there too soon'," said Soumillon, analysing the display of the general 4-1 favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas.

"I really loved the way she quickened and won in the Moyglare, but in the Fillies' Mile she was even more impressive.

"She's really good, she's really balanced and she wakes up when she gets on the track. She responded so well when I asked her at the two-furlong marker, it was like a piece of morning work.

"She's really special and the way she has won her last two races is really impressive. She could be a great filly."

Soumillon is far from a new name to the pool of jockeys who make themselves available for O'Brien, but admittedly in the latter stages of his decorated career, this late-season link-up is providing memories to savour in a relationship which began almost two decades ago.

He added: "I always say to my agent to give Aidan first call when he has runners in France and needs me to help out when Ryan isn't available. I do this with a lot of pleasure and it's great to do this at this stage of my career.

"I remember riding for him almost 20 years ago when Kieren [Fallon] was suspended and before Johnny [Murtagh] had the job. I think Dylan Thomas was my only major winner [in the 2007 Prix Ganay] but this time it has been amazing."

Soumillon's short spell in the Coolmore hotseat will come to an end when Moore returns from the stress fracture of his femur which is currently keeping him on the sidelines, with the big-name replacement certain O'Brien's centre of excellence plays home to many champions of the future.

"Aidan and the whole Coolmore team will be really happy with the horses they have [for next year] and I'm sure Ryan is looking on and hoping he will be back as soon as possible," said Soumillon.

"Aidan is always trying to do better and better and he's close to breaking his own record this season.

"When you look at all the Group Ones they have won in the last few weeks, it's easy to know why they are the biggest team in the world.

"I always think of Ryan as well, as I know from when I had to stay in my room during Covid and see other jockeys winning on my horses how difficult that can be. I guess that is racing, but Ryan will come back and do what he does best and soon be winning all the biggest races, all the time."