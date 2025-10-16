Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Ffos Las and Southwell feature live on Thursday

We have a busy day's racing on Thursday with Flat action from Brighton, Ffos Las and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.30 Southwell - Summer Heat and Wonderbolt headline

Saeed bin Suroor saddles Summer Heat in the ARC £1Million Bonus Bigger Than Ever Fillies' Handicap and is yet to win in five starts but has shown promise on several occasions. She was beaten by a promising filly at Chelmsford, and a similar effort would she her go well under Cieren Fallon.

Wonderbolt returned from a break to land a pair of Newmarket races with a bit to spare before struggling in a better contest at York. She reverts to the all-weather and will appreciate the dip in grade and distance.

Of the others, topweight Madame De Sevigne debuts for Darryll Holland and warrants plenty of respect having finished runner-up at Kempton, while True Colors is another for the shortlist.

2.55 Brighton - Debut winner Quarter bids to follow up

The Hilal Kobeissi-trained Quarter made a winning debut over this course and distance last month, travelling kindly before quickening away from his rivals. With the benefit of that experience, he is open to plenty of improvement and rates the one to beat in this Star Sports EBF 'Confined' Restricted Novice Stakes despite a penalty.

Only In Manila ran on strongly having been slowly away when second at Southwell on his racecourse debut and he is capable of going one better in due course.

Magical Market has a rating of 75 after running in three novices this summer and sets a solid standard.

4.22 Ffos Las - Isle Of Sark and Wolfspear contest trappy finale

Isle Of Sark and Wolfspear clash in a trappy renewal of the Bear Hotel Handicap Hurdle at Ffos Las.

Isle Of Sark shoulders a seven-pound penalty for his recent Sedgefield success over two and a half miles and he must be feared if the visor has the same impact again.

Wolfspear is without a win since January 2024, but he has dropped to a workable mark and showed he retained plenty of ability when runner-up at Uttoxeter.

Weaver's Answer would be dangerous if fit enough, while D'Jo Dela Barriere is another to note for Evan Williams.

Best of the rest

2.20 Brighton - Perola fancied to go one better for Richard Hughes.

Ffos Las - Evan William saddles a few interesting runners, including Point-to-Point scorers Minella Apprentice and Elusive Knight.