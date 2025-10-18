British Champions Day: Powerful Glory delivers 200-1 Sprint shock under Jamie Spencer

Powerful Glory stunned the field at Ascot with an astonishing 200-1 victory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes.

Richard Fahey's three-year-old was ridden by Jamie Spencer and completely overlooked in the market with as much as 20lb to find on the ratings with his rivals in the Group One.

Lazzat was the 2-1 favourite and looked to be charging for home under James Doyle, but Powerful Glory was making up a huge amount of ground behind him and got his head in front on the line to become the longest-priced Group One winner in Britain since the current grading system was established.

Powerful Glory was a neck winner, with Quinault, who was a 66-1 shot, a length-and-a-quarter third.

Fahey said: "This is special, I thought Jamie would suit him well, just to get him switched off and relaxed and I always felt he was going to get there.

"To be fair this was the plan all year, genuinely. We had a blip halfway through when we had to stop with him and then of course we were running out of races but this is fantastic.

Image: Richard Fahey (left) and Jamie Spencer (right) receive their awards after Powerful Glory's win

"I'm delighted for Richard Brown (Wathnan Racing adviser), he bought him, he's bought my last couple of Group One winners and he's doing a good job at keeping me going. Sheikh Rashid (Dalmook al Maktoum) has also been good to us but we haven't had a great season for him this year, so this will help. Everybody is happy.

"He genuinely had excuses for his two starts this year and we've seen the real Powerful Glory today. There could be more to come but we'll have to speak to Sheikh Rashid and see what the plan is. It's been a tricky year so to finish with a Group One winner is fantastic."

The winning rider added: "I've known Richard a long time so to do it for him is great. I saw he was 80-1 this morning and I remembered Khaadem was 80-1 when he won here, you just never know.

"Not in your wildest dreams are you expecting to win after he finished last in a conditions race at Beverley but that's what the good trainers do, they turn the screw.

"Two out I thought he was going to run a good race and then I suddenly felt we had a chance of winning, so it was a different set of emotions as the race progressed.

"I haven't got much road left in me so I doubt I'll have another 200-1 winner!"

Jerome Reynier, trainer of the runner-up, said: "There were 19 runners and horses everywhere and James said if there was only one group he maybe would have won, but he was on his own on the other side of the track and it wasn't easy to manage his effort.

"He ran on and battled hard and we saw the real Lazzat today, but it wasn't ideal with the horses spread all over the track and he didn't get the advantage that those got on the stands rail.

"James threw him forward and asked him to make a move a long way from home and he ran on well but unfortunately there was one too good. The winner was unexpected but this is racing and in sprint racing you often get funny results - it's not like with the stayers where you know Trawlerman will win because he is the best.

"He's a really tough horse, he was a winner here at Royal Ascot, second in the Maurice de Gheest and second today again in the Champions Sprint and he's probably the best sprinter in Europe."

On future plans, Reynier added: "He will have a bit of a break and then we would like to go to Saudi Arabia. There are a few options on the international stage like Saudi and the Al Quoz in Dubai and there is not much going off in Europe in the first couple of months, so we will talk to connections and make a plan."

Stuart Williams, trainer of the third-placed Quinault, said: "We're delighted and I was getting excited two furlongs out. He's run a monster race.

"He'll have a break now as he's been on the go since February. He's a superstar horse for us and we hope he'll have another successful year next year.

"That's a career best and we might take him abroad. I'd really like to take him to Saudi Arabia and I think that would suit him perfectly. I didn't get invited to it last year but hopefully after that they will give him an invitation."