Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle and Yarmouth

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with flat action from Newcastle and Yarmouth, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.50 Newcastle - Maxi King and Bragbor contest opener

Five go to post in the opener at Newcastle on Tuesday and Kevin Philippart De Foy's five-year-old Maxi King will bid to defy top weight in this Join The Midnite Movement Handicap.

Having previously contested races like the Group Two Princess Of Wales's Stakes last year, this gelding brings a high level of form to the race and could prove hard to beat.

€400,000 breeze-up Bragbor will be seeking a third win this year having already won twice at this track. He was unraced at two and three but has been in good form this year for George Scott, making the top three in all four runs.

Ralph Beckett saddles 450,000gns yearling Cape Breton, who will be looking to bounce back from a below-par effort last time out in the Melrose Handicap at the York Ebor meeting.

HM The King and HM The Queen have a runner with three-year-old Warrant Holder and Jim Goldie's gelding Midnight Lion make up this field of five.

2.35 Yarmouth - Ottoman Empress bids to go one better at Yarmouth

Charlie Appleby's two-year-olds are flying this year and he saddles 550,000gns yearling Ottoman Empress here in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

This half-sister to Ottoman Fleet finished second on debut at Newmarket and Billy Loughnane is booked for the ride, boasting a 54 per cent strike rate when teaming up with Charlie Appleby in Britain this year.

Jane Chapple-Hyam debuts €580,000 Blue Point-filly Ladykirk here and Hector Crouch takes the ride, holding a 100 per cent record when riding for Jane Chapple-Hyam.

In-form William Haggas gives Fractional her second start and will be hoping she can build on her fifth-place finish at Doncaster 39 days ago.

The cheekpieces are applied to Capricorn Belle for the first time and Darkwing for John and Thady Gosden is another to note.

5.30 Yarmouth - State Of Madness seeks quick-fire hat-trick

Charlie Clover will be hoping State Of Madness will be able to complete a 12-day hat-trick in the tigerbet.co.uk Bet Online Handicap.

The four-year-old has won on both starts for Charlie Clover and will have to defy a five-pound penalty if he is to rack up three successive wins.

Billy Loughnane's mount Amarachi makes her stable debut here for Joseph Parr and her new trainer will be hoping she can produce a similar performance to her final start for Conrad Allen when justifying favouritism over this course and distance in June.

The consistent Diamondsinthesand will be looking for a fourth win this year for Adrian Wintle on his first start at Yarmouth.

I Can Imagine and Respectable Jack are others to note in this maximum field of 16 in the final race of the card at Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Best of the rest

8.00 Newcastle - Ballagio Man and Tickets seek successive wins.