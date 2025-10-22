Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jamie Snowden's Wendigo returns to action at Worcester

The promising Wendigo makes an anticipated return to the track on Wednesday afternoon at Worcester, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.00 Worcester - Wendigo and Wade Out head over fences

A potentially informative Richard Davis Memorial Beginners' Chase opens a cracking midweek card at Worcester.

Wendigo showed top-class form as a novice hurdler, chasing home The New Lion in the Challow before finishing fifth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. The Jamie Snowden team have been in firing in the winners (38% strike rate), and he could prove hard to beat provided he jumps soundly under Gavin Sheehan. With a Brown Advisory bid potentially on the agenda this term, connections will be hoping to put down a marker.

Wade Out has long been considered a chaser by his trainer Olly Murphy but has a bit to prove on hurdles ratings. He scored on three of his six starts last year and will be expected to improve this season. Sean Bowen is in the saddle, currently sitting a long way clear in the jump jockeys' title race.

Others to note include Pic Roc, who has zero wins from six starts over fences but sets the standard on the pick of his efforts last season. The Pauling team have a 22% win rate at the track so far this term and one would expect this lad to trouble the judge here. Excelero is best of the rest, despite disappointment the last day at Plumpton.

2.35 Worcester - Unbeaten Heron In The Park makes hurdles debut

All eyes will be on Heron In The Park as she makes her hurdling debut in this Ashok Patel Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The Tom George-trained five-year-old made a stylish rules debut sauntering away from the reopposing There Runs Mary to win with aplomb. She rates an exciting prospect and may take this on her way to bigger targets, especially with the mercurial Harry Cobden onboard.

There Runs Mary is herself a promising mare and rates a big danger. Olly Murphy's charge won on debut at Wincanton and was conceding weight at Newbury. Connections swerved a trip to Perth in favour of this run, which suggests they must fancy their chances of a big performance.

Stablemate No Tricks At All could take a step forward from her debut fourth at Southwell, and Sean Bowen has opted to ride her over the aforementioned No Tricks At All. Highland Haven needs to bounce back from her Newton Abbot disappointment, stepping slightly down in trip for the Fergal O'Brien team.

4.20 Worcester - Order Of The Dance and Glance Of Glory clash

Last-time winners Order Of The Dance and Glance Of Glory headline 11 runners for this PJ Nicholls KGM Korea Genuinely Made Handicap Hurdle.

David Pipe's Order Of The Dance made a striking stable debut when readily landing a Ffos Las handicap last week and with Callum Pritchard taking off a handy 5lb, he must be feared in this similar event.

Glance Of Glory built on his first start over hurdles to claim a course and distance maiden hurdle last month, the step up in distance proving a positive move. He starts life in handicaps off a mark of 103 and merits respect under champion jockey Sean Bowen.

Taymount showed ability when chasing home Havefunontherun at odds of 50/1 the last day and could improve further with Tom Cannon booked, dropping back to Class 5 company.

Tigga Time and Lucky Bounce - who broke his maiden when last seen - rate each-way players.

Best of the rest

The Fred & Mercy Rimell Memorial Handicap Chase (1.30pm) from Worcester sees Southoftheborder and Highlands Legacy do battle, before Jamie Snowden saddles the promising Legendary Luke for the Step Into Luxury With Purple Granite National Hunt Flat Race (2pm). There are a few nice types here, including fellow last-time-out winner Glancing Jack, who runs for the Tom Symonds operation.

Across the channel, the 3.32pm Prix de Saint-Desir at Deauville sees Godolphin give a first start to Lord Lindeth - a son of Ghaiyyath trained by Andre Fabre. The 4.07pm Prix d'Hotot-en-Auge could be a nice race, with Calasita flying the flag for the Aga Khan juggernaut.