Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell and Southwell feature

Fontwell and Southwell are the venues for Thursday's action - all live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.45pm.

3.45 Fontwell - Paso Doble and George's Lad do battle

Paso Doble and George's Lad headline a quality line-up for the feature We Love You Goodwin Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Paso Doble is a dual winner over hurdles but failed to land a blow when last seen over fences in April. He should be suited by the return to small obstacles as he heads up in distance under Freddie Gingell.

George's Lad fell when in the process of running well in a valuable pot at Sandown in March and providing his confidence is not dented, he rates an obvious player in this lesser race for Emma Lavelle. Given Ditcheat's involvement in the race, Harry Cobden's decision to break ranks in favour of Lavelle's runner could be telling.

The Chris Gordon team have saddled four winners from nine starts around Fontwell so far this season and field Goodwin here, who won by four lengths on his last visit to the track in September. Aggagio cannot be ruled out, reverting back to Jumps for the first time since April after experiencing mixed fortunes on the Flat.

6.00 Southwell - Too Farhh Gone and Al Durry seek first success

A classy Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Southwell sees Al Durry and Too Farhh Gone headline.

Too Farhh Gone ran on nicely having been outpaced early on her debut at Southwell last month and if granted natural improvement she can make the frame under Charlie Bishop.

Owen Burrows' Al Durry built on her debut third at Lingfield to chase home True Colors at Chelmsford next time, narrowly denied late on. A reproduction of that form would see the Shadwell filly hard to beat.

Jazzy Baby has showed promise on both starts to date, including when behind Al Durry at Chelmsford and should be in the mix. To Be Honest flies the flag for Cheveley Park here with Harry Davies booked, while Marco Botti hands a debut to Nathaniel filly Threshold.

7.30 Southwell - Hoodie Hoo and Nazuki contest competitive sprint

An excellent race for the grade with Nazuki and Hoodie Hoo among 12 runners for this Make The Move To Midnite Handicap.

The Charles Hills-trained Hoodie Hoo looked a potential star when winning on the all-weather in March but has struggled to progress from there. He bounced back to form with an excellent second at Nottingham and makes plenty of appeal off this 3lb higher mark.

Nazuki is another who impressed in the early stages of her career but has failed to win in three handicap starts. Her latest third over seven furlongs at Doncaster was a solid display and the return to six might be in her favour.

Valley Ofthe Kings must be feared having scored at Wolverhampton earlier this month while Jennie Candlish - who has had 16 winners on Southwell's tapeta this term - fields the improving Mission Command.

Best of the rest

Maldini Milano will be well-fancied for Paul Nicholls in Fontwell's Bet Clever BetGoodwin Maiden Hurdle at 1.45pm, having finished a runner-up the last twice. However, Big Bert will pose a threat under champion jockey Sean Bowen, who is currently operating at a 33% win rate.

Also on the card, bumper winner Doctor On Call makes a first start over hurdles for the Ditcheat team at 2.15pm, with Dylan Johnston entrusted to ride. Brendan Powell rode the winner of this race last term and will get onboard Kool Kid this time, who has every chance having not finished outside the first two in his last three outings.

At Southwell, La Cadalora looks the one to beat in the closing Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Handicap (8.30pm). Donning the Swinburn silks, this James Fanshawe-trained individual has arguably been unlucky not to score the last twice and today could be the day under Rossa Ryan.