Cheltenham round-up: Dan Skelton completes double with Fortune De Mer and Calico as Alnilam and French Ship also triumph

Dan Skelton already has a Cheltenham Festival target in mind for Fortune De Mer after seeing him come out on top in a pulsating finish to the Oddschecker Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

While four jumped the first obstacle in a line, including Sam Twiston-Davies aboard 5/2 favourite Un Sens A La Vie, you would have struggled to spot the easy-to-back 14/1 chance Fortune De Mer, who was ridden with the utmost restraint my the trainer's brother Harry.

As typical on the Old course there were a host of the 12-strong field still in contention on the run downhill to two out and it was Jane Williams' Jaminska and Fergal O'Brien's Jack Hyde who led them over two out and round the bend for home.

Jaminska had gained the upper hand at the final flight but the eye was suddenly drawn to Fortune De Mer, who having been nursed into contention soon hit full flow as along with the running-on Doctor Blue they went hammer and tongs for the line.

Only a short head separated the pair as they flashed passed the line in virtual unison, leaving Skelton delighted to land his first major blow of the new season in this Grade Two contest.

"He's a funny character and we thought for a minute we weren't going to be able to run him because he wouldn't leave the stable block," said the Alcester handler.

"We took the hood off to get him out of the stable block and put it back on and he's just quirky, but he's full of talent, obviously.

"It wasn't such a good run when he was beaten at Uttoxeter the other day, but I hadn't done that much with him and he's obviously stepped forward a great deal.

"Harry gave him a cool ride there, the more traffic the better and I'll be aiming at the County Hurdle - that's his race, no doubt."

The Skeltons did not have to wait too long to notch a double when Calico defended his squareintheair.com Handicap Chase title with an exceptional round of jumping.

Bounced out by his rider, the 5/1 winner barely missed a beat as he saw off all comers to register an exhilarating seven-length success over 9/4 favourite Jasko Des Dames.

"He's nine, so you shouldn't expect him to put up a career-best performance, but that's what he's gone and done and I can't claim that we've done anything different," Dan Skelton added.

"He's a credit to himself and fair play to him - maybe at nine years of age he's taking a different view on life.

"The handicapper will put him up to a mark he can't win off historically, which is a little frustrating, but at the end of the day he's won a £100,000 pot and today was the most important day of his season."

Alnilam impresses for in-form Murphy and Bowen

Olly Murphy is eyeing an immediate step up to Grade One level with Alnilam after he produced a spring-heeled display to strike gold on the opening day of the season at Cheltenham.

Aided by champion jockey Sean Bowen, the Warren Chase handler headed for the Cotswolds in sensational form following a Perth four-timer and a treble at Worcester earlier this week, and Alnilam had looked a smart addition to the chasing ranks when making a successful start at Uttoxeter three weeks ago.

Dan Skelton's Country Mile, the runner-up at Uttoxeter, was again in opposition in the Holland Cooper 'Chasing Excellence' Novices' Chase at Prestbury Park and the pair went off 9/4 joint-favourites for the rematch - but Alnilam confirmed his superiority in some style.

Image: Alnilam, ridden by Sean Bowen, on the way to winning the Holland Cooper 'Chasing Excellence' Novices' Chase

After jumping well and setting a strong gallop alongside Centara, who was eventually pulled up, Alnilam had a significant advantage over the chasing pack rounding the home turn and any chance Country Mile had of closing the gap ended when he ploughed through the second fence from home.

Alnilam continued on his merry way under Bowen and passed the post with four-and-a-half lengths in hand over Gordon Elliott's staying-on Irish raider Relieved Of Duties, with Country Mile third.

"He's a good horse who loves getting on with it and I can't believe how well he jumps a fence because he didn't jump a hurdle well at all," said Murphy.

"It's weird how well he jumps a fence because he jumped a hurdle bloody badly. I went to Uttoxeter three weeks ago and I wasn't sure this was the right thing to do, but he likes it doesn't he?

"He has a fair engine because he had them all in trouble at the top of the hill, which is very unusual around here, and I don't think he needs good ground - I actually think he'll be a better horse on slower ground.

"I'll speak to Sean, but I might go straight to Sandown for the Grade One (Henry VIII Novices' Chase, December 6)."

Emotional scenes at the Cheltenham October Meeting

French Ship won the curtain-raising William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Hurdle for the training partnership of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

A useful novice last season, the five-year-old was still in contention when falling on his reappearance in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow a fortnight ago and was a 6/1 shot to bounce back under Ben Jones.

Carrying the colours of last season's shock Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace, who is set for Wetherby next weekend, French Ship finished well from the final flight to beat Navajo Indy by just under four lengths, after which Hobbs said: "It's great to be back here and it's a good start.

"This horse fell at Chepstow when he was still going well, but it was a long way from home and he's won well today, albeit he was a little bit green on the run-in.

"Although there were lots of runners, they were quite well strung out so there was always going to be plenty of room for him and given he's only five there's room for progression."

Image: Leloopa, ridden by Tom Broughton, on the way to winning the Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle

Paddy Brennan teamed up with old boss Fergal O'Brien to land the Foundation Developments Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle through Leloopa (14/1).

The former leading jockey is plying his trade as a syndicate manager these days and the pint-sized Leloopa has proved a shrewd purchase, with this her fourth win for the team.

"She was an amazing buy by Paddy, this mare is unbelievable - she's a pony," said O'Brien.

"I'm delighted for Tom Broughton (winning jockey), he rides her at home and she's not easy - you have to dance to her tune a little bit.

"It's great for Paddy and the syndicate. Paddy went to the start to be with her. He buys them very well, he doesn't pay fortunes for them and lets us get on with the job, which is half the battle."

There were emotional scenes in the famous winner's enclosure after 17-year-old Freddie Keighley claimed his first Cheltenham victory aboard De Temps En Temps (22/1), trained by his father Martin.

"It's amazing. I've been coming here since I was born and it's been my dream my whole childhood really to get a winner at Cheltenham," said the rider.

"I thought it was my race over after he had a mistake two out, but he stayed on so well to the line.

"I half dropped my reins, but I was just trying to get every bit out of him."

The concluding Santa - The Visit Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase went to Sara Bradstock's Smugglers Haven (10/3 favourite) who turned a sequence of seconds into a deserved victory in the hands of the trainer's daughter, Lily Bradstock.